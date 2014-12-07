UAB not selected for bowl game

UAB was not selected for a bowl game despite being eligible for the first time since 2004.

The announcement came just five days after university president Dr. Ray Watts announced the football program was ?one of three programs being shut down by the school?.

"I wouldn't change a thing. We went on the field, we executed, all the guys did what the coaches told them to do. The score proved it. We have it all. We celebrated in the locker room just like any other victory but it would have been harder to know that was the last game. We still had hope that leadership would come around and that's when Coach Clark told us we will keep fighting regardless of what happens," said UAB football player Dominic Sylvester.

Marshall, Louisiana Tech, Rice, the University of Texas at El Paso and Western Kentucky were the five teams selected for bowl games from Conference USA. UAB and Middle Tennessee were the two eligible teams from CUSA that were not selected.

The Blazers claimed a road victory over WKU on Oct. 4.

The Blazers finished 6-6 under first-year head coach Bill Clark this season, tripling their win total from a year before. After learning of the program's demise, Clark said the players decided they would still play in a bowl game if selected.

