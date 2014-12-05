St. Paul's wins 5A title with 35-13 win over Pleasant Grove

The following is from the AHSAA:

AUBURN, AL - St. Paul's Episcopal (15-0) posted three touchdowns in the second quarter en route to a 35-13 win over Pleasant Grove Thursday night in the AHSAA Super 7 Class 5A state football championship game at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The win didn't come easy, however.

Mistakes and missed opportunities highlighted the first quarter with St. Paul's running back Ostin McPherson dashing 97 yards on his first run from scrimmage after the Saints defense had stopped Pleasant Grove's opening drive at the Saints' 3-yard line. The TD run called back for holding, however.

Pleasant Grove (12-3) drove to the St. Paul's 22 on its next drive only to stall once again.

Coach Steve Mask's Saints broke open the scoreless game with three touchdowns in the final 6:46 of the second period. McPherson, a junior, scored on a 4-yard run to cap a 13-play, 66-yard drive. Wilson Beaverstock's kick made it 7-0. Pleasant Grove went 65 yards on five plays in two minutes with Brandon Simmons scoring from the 3-yard line. The extra point was no good, however, and St. Paul's held onto a 7-6 lead.

McPherson, who was named the 5A Game MVP with 160 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 21 carries, scored his second touchdown on a 10-yard run to cap a 61-yard march with 1:47 left in the half. After a Spartans fumble at the Pleasant Grove 35-yard line, Jalen Thompson scored the final TD of the quarter hauling in a 4-yard pass from Miller Mosley with 14 seconds left in the period.

Thompson caught a 30-yard strike for his second TD early in the third period, and McPherson ran 54 yards for his final score early in the fourth quarter.

De'Juan Feagan scored from the 4-yard line for Pleasant Grove's final touchdown with 1:39 remaining. The score was set up by Feagan's 73-yard pass to Myles Mason one play earlier.

McPherson finished the season with 2,162 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. B.J. Edmonds also had 54 yards on 14 carries as St. Paul's finished with 353 total yards with Mosley completing 6-of-7 passes for 73 yards and two TDs and rushed nine times for 43 yards. Thompson had four catches for 45 yards.

Feagan completed 10-of-21 passes for 184 yards and also rushed 12 times for 42 yards for Coach Jim Elgin's Spartans. Brandon Simmons also had 47 yards rushing on nine carries and Ke'Juan Feagan, twin brother of De'Juan, totaled 40 yards on five carries. Mason had four catches for a game-high 90 yards and had seven tackles and three assists on defense.

Jake Evans led the Saints with seven tackles and Tamaurice Smith had an interception he returned 66 yards. The state championship was the second for St. Paul's. The Saints also won the 5A crown in 2007.

The AHSAA Super 7 State Championships winds up its final day Friday with Deshler (13-1) meeting Leeds (13-1) at 11 a.m. in the 4A finals followed by Elba (14-0) and Fyffe (14-0) in the 4A championship at 3 and Clay-Chalkville (14-0) versus Saraland (13-1) in the 6A title game at 7.

All games are being televised by Raycom Network statewide.