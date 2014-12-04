Maplesville wins 1A title with 49-0 win over Hubbertville

The following is from the AHSAA:

AUBURN, AL - Maplesville sophomore running back Terence Dunlap ran for 241 yards on 13 carries and scored four touchdowns to lead the Red Devils to a 49-0 win over Hubbertville at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in the AHSAA Super 7 Class 1A state football finals Thursday.

The Red Devils (14-0) closed out the 2014 season unbeaten and are now 28-1 over the last two years. Pickens County beat Maplesville in the finals in 2013 37-17. The state crown was the second in school history and first since winning in 1996 at Legion Field.

Dunlap shook loose on a 44-yard TD run midway through the first quarter to open the scoring. Quarterback Cole Spencer followed with a 3-yard TD keeper 2:40 later and Dunlap scored again just before the end of the period to on a 25-yard run.

Trevor Wallace hauled in a 51-yard pass from Spencer in the second quarter and Dunlap added a third TD with a 70-yard gallop before intermission to give Coach Brent Hubbert's Red Devils a 35-0 halftime lead. He opened the third period with his final score, a 34-yard run. Nathaniel Watson closed out the scoring with a 29-yard run later in the quarter.

Maplesville finished with 310 yards rushing on 27 attempts. Watson, who had two receptions for 16 yards, also added 30 yards rushing on four tries.

Hubbertville (13-1) closed out the best season in school history rushing for 208 yards on 52 carries. Vess Benton was the leader with 92 yards on 12 carries. The quarterback also was 3-of-11 passing for 19 yards. Younger brother Dax Benton ran 20 times for 56 yards for Coach Lamar Harris' Lions and Anthony Dillard had 38 yards on nine tries.

Defensively, Corey Hall had seven tackles and five assists, Watson was in on 10 tackles and William Armstrong, nine.

Nathan Young had seven tackles and two assists to pace Hubbertville.