Madison Academy wins third straight 3A title with 70-34 win over Dale County

The following is from the AHSAA:



AUBURN, AL - Madison Academy rolled to its third straight Class 3A state football title Thursday at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the Auburn University campus with a 70-34 win over Dale County (14-1).



Senior all-purpose back Kerryon Johnson scored six touchdowns – with TDs coming three distinctively different ways. The Mustangs senior, who earned Game MVP honors, rushed for 178 yards on eight carries with TD runs covering 56, 25, 27 and 53 yards and caught one pass for a 66-yard touchdown. None was bigger, however, than his 31-yard interception return for a score early in the third quarter which snuffed out any momentum the Warriors had gained with its 20-point second quarter.



Madison Academy, coach by Eric Cohu, scored quickly and often in the first period to build a 28-7 lead. Dale County clawed back to a 28-14 deficit but was trailing 42-20 when the Warriors got the back one more time right before the half ended. Getting the ball back with 41 seconds remaining in the second period, Coach Pate Harrison's team had perfect execution on a hook-and-lateral pass when Trey McMillian fired 28 yards to Hayden Friesen who then pitched to Jamarius Henderson who rambled another 27 yards to the Mustangs 3. Two plays later, McMillian sneaked in as time expired to cut the lead to 42-27.



Dale County got the ball to start the third period, but disaster struck when two receivers collided allowing McMillian's pass to land in Johnson's hands. He ran in untouched to make it 49-27.



Johnson added his 53-yard touchdown run seven minutes later.



Madison Academy finished with 522 total yards and Dale County had 490 – a total of 1,012 yards combined for a new Super 7 record eclipsing the old record (930) set by Vigor and Russellville in the 2008 Class 5A game. A total of 15 touchdowns were also scored.



Malik Miller also rushed for 129 yards on 15 carries with a 45-yard TD run to open the scoring in the first period. Miller added a defensive touchdown by blocking a punt and returning it 35 yards for a score in the second half.



The Mustangs finished with 403 yards on the ground, and Blake Coward was 2-of-6 passing for 119 yards.



Henderson had 30 carries for a game-high 204 yards rushing and one TD. He finished his season with a state single-season record 3,483 yards rushing on 300 attempts. He had 44 rushing touchdowns, four receiving and 48 on the year. McMillian was 9-of-14 passing for 203 yards and one TD, a 27-yard strike to Carl Rogers in the final quarter.



Madison Academy kicker Nathan Geiss set a Super 7 record with 10 extra-point kicks. He finished the season perfect on all 86 tried and was also 9-of-10 on field goals for 113 kicking points.



Blake Wimberly had six tackles and three assists to lead the Mustangs defense. Kishawn Matthews also had seven stops. Jeffrey Whatley led the Warriors with seven tackles including two for 11 yards in losses.



A number of Super 7 championship records were set or tied in the game. Madison Academy's third 3A title tied the record set by Pike County. The 70 points scored by the Mustangs also set a 3A and overall Super 7 single-game record. The combined 104 points also set a new Super 7 overall mark. The Mustangs' 28 points in the first quarter tied the record set by Daphne in the 6A finals in 2001.



Madison Academy's 522 total yards is a new 3A Super 7 record. Johnson's six TDs also is a new Super 7 record as is his 36 points scored.



