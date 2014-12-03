Hoover wins first ever 7A high school football championship





The Bucs faced off against the Prattville Lions in Auburn on Wednesday night.





The Lions held off the Bucs until 6:23 left in the first quarter when Quincy Cox made the Buc's first touchdown.





In the second quarter, Hoover's Marcus Webb made a 20 yard run for a touchdown, bringing the Bucs up 14-0.





Broderick Shaw cemented the Buc's lead 21-0 with his first of two touchdown runs.





Prattville threw a hail mary before the half and brought the score to 21-7 but they couldn't catch up. Hoover made another touchdown before halftime.





And the third quarter, Shaw made his second touchdown run and brought the Bucs to 35-14.





The Hoover Buccaneers have won their third straight state title and the first ever 7A high school football championship.