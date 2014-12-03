Hoover wins first ever 7A high school football championship

(Source: WBRC video) AUBURN, AL (WBRC) -
The Hoover Buccaneers have won their third straight state title and the first ever 7A high school football championship.
The Bucs faced off against the Prattville Lions in Auburn on Wednesday night.
The Lions held off the Bucs until 6:23 left in the first quarter when Quincy Cox made the Buc's first touchdown.
In the second quarter, Hoover's Marcus Webb made a 20 yard run for a touchdown, bringing the Bucs up 14-0.
Broderick Shaw cemented the Buc's lead 21-0 with his first of two touchdown runs.
Prattville threw a hail mary before the half and brought the score to 21-7 but they couldn't catch up. Hoover made another touchdown before halftime.
And the third quarter, Shaw made his second touchdown run and brought the Bucs to 35-14.
