Investigators receiving new leads in 6-year-old Tuscaloosa cold case

Newly released surveillance video is helping to bring in new leads to a six-year-old Tuscaloosa cold case.

In April 2008, investigators say Arhmad Vaughan was pumping gas at a gas station on 15th Street and Still Boulevard when a man shot him to death.

In the video the shooter, a black male, is dressed in black and appears to be casing the area before the shooting. Two vehicles pull in then the shooter walks around for a couple of seconds then goes behind Vaughan's SUV and shoots him.

The video shows Vaughan falling to the ground and crawling to the front of his SUV before taking his last breath. The case has been cold ever since.

“This case has stayed on my desk,” Sgt. Dale Phillips, Commander of Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit said.

Phillips told FOX6 News since the video was recently released, the unit's phones has been ringing with new leads.

"We've got several calls that has provided information that leads us to an individual. Now whether or not that individual is involved or not, we will see. And it also leads us to more than one individual,” Phillips said.

Six years later, Vaughan's death is still felt hard in the local boxing community. Vaughan was a rising boxer. He even won Alabama's Golden Gloves championship in 2006.

Damarius Hill was Vaughan's close friend and trainer at the Skyy boxing gym in Northport. Vaughan's picture still hangs on his locker there. Hill says he still thinks about his friend often and he's hoping the new leads will lead to justice.

"Just closure. I mean you want somebody to just come out and say or reveal what really happened to Arhmad,” Hill said. “He was just a cool laid back guy. Its hard just knowing that this man lost his life over nothing."

FOX6 News also spoke with Vaughan's mother who is praying someone comes forward with information.

Copyright 2014 WBRC. All Rights Reserved.