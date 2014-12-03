FOX6 anchors compete in Shopping Showdown for Salvation Army Ang - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

FOX6 anchors compete in Shopping Showdown for Salvation Army Angel Tree program

L-R: Janet Hall, Steve Crocker, Jonathan Hardison and Beth Shelburne. (Source: WBRC) L-R: Janet Hall, Steve Crocker, Jonathan Hardison and Beth Shelburne. (Source: WBRC)
Janet Hall sprints to find her gifts. (Source: WBRC) Janet Hall sprints to find her gifts. (Source: WBRC)
Mickey can't handle the heat while Jonathan runs for it! (Source: WBRC) Mickey can't handle the heat while Jonathan runs for it! (Source: WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Watch the madness and fun as FOX6 anchors team up to give some deserving kids a great Christmas.

After AT&T donated $7,000 to the Salvation Army Angel Tree/FOX6 Gifts for Kids program, we wanted to up the ante.

So we challenged Steve Crocker, Janet Hall, Beth Shelburne and Jonathan Hardison to a Shopping Showdown!

Each team will get to spend up to $3,000. The team that shops for the most Angels in 30 minutes wins bragging rights and a grand prize: An additional $1,000 that will be donated to Forgotten Angels -- unmet needs that are left when the Angel Tree program ends.

Watch and see how the teams did!

    The Gifts for Kids/Angel Tree program helps children in foster care and those being helped by the Salvation Army. Their needs are listed on Angel Trees all over the Birmingham area. This year, AT&T donated a total of $7,000 to the campaign. Each team will get to spend up to $3,000. The team that shops for the most Angels in 30 minutes won bragging rights and a grand prize: An additional $1,000 to be given to Forgotten Angels: unmet needs that are left when the Angel Tree program ends.More >>
