Lawsuit threatened over naming Piedmont parade 'Keeping Christ in Christmas'

A threat of a lawsuit may have kept Christ out of a parade title, but the parade itself might be a different story.



Thursday night's Piedmont Christmas Parade was supposed to be called "Keeping Christ in Christmas."

But the Wisconsin-based Freedom from Religion foundation sent a letter to Piedmont City Hall threatening a lawsuit since the city government was sponsoring the parade.

The city's attorney said the name should be changed to avoid a church and state issue.

However, individuals who enter the parade can still decorate floats and cars any way they want, and a number of churches are planning religious-themed floats and entries.

Some are even planning to simply carry signs.

“The people of Piedmont are rallying behind it. They're all saying they're coming to the parade, and they're going to be in full support, and they are more than welcome, they can bring their banners and they can bring their signs, as an individual, or as an entry in the parade. That is their prerogative, as an entrant. We just can't do it as a city,” Piedmont parade chairman Keith Word said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, parade chairman Keith Word tells us he's lined up 75 entries for the parade

It kicks off Thursday night at 6 p.m. in downtown Piedmont.

