Game of the Week: Hubbertville defeats Marion County, 45-35, advances to 1A championship game

Hubbertville will be playing in its first state final on Thursday against Maplesville. The Lions handled Marion County, 45-35, in the Class 1A semi-final.

Hubbertville blocked a punt, stopped a fourth down fake punt and returned a kickoff 65 yards as special teams did in the Red Raisers.

Hubbertville head coach Lamar Harris says his guys played hard and he is so proud of what his team has accomplished.

The win improves Hubbertville to 13-0 on the season. The 1A final is scheduled for Thursday at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium at 3 p.m.

