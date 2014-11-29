Game of the Week: Deshler defeats Cordova, advances to 4A championship game against Leeds

Copyright 2014 WBRC . All rights reserved.

Deshler traveled from Tuscumbia to take on the Cordova Blue Devils for a chance to play in the 4A championship game. Deshler won the game, 45-22, and they move on to the championship game in Auburn.Cordova started off the game with a 10-yard touchdown pass as Blue Devils quarterback, Chase Trotter, throws to Noah Ard. That put the Blue Devils up 6-0 in the first quarter.In the second quarter, Deshler had the ball on their own 35 yard line, Sam Howard throws it 45 yards to BJ Bailey. Bailey runs it 30 yards for a touchdown. The Tigers took the game to 7-6.Cordova then threw an interception straight to Deshler's Zach Skipworth, who runs 30 yards for a Tigers touchdown. That gave Deshler a 14-6 lead at the half.In the third quarter, Deshler gets another touchdown after a long pass to Bailey. Then a successful two-point conversion puts the Tigers up 22-6. Next, Deshler capitalizes on the Cordova fumble with a 36 yard touchdown pass making the score 30-6.Cordova's Trotter handed off to Garrett Woods for a touchdown run, then the Blue Devils make a successful two-point conversion. Deshler led 30-14 to finish off the third quarter.Deshler started off the fourth quarter with two more touchdowns making the score 45-14.The Blue Devils picked up one more touchdown and a two-point conversion to finish off the fourth quarter making the final score 45-22."I'm proud of them," said Cordova head coach Jimmy Gay. "They showed tremendous effort from last year when we finished 2-7. It's just I'm proud of him."Deshler moves on to the 4A championship game against Leeds on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.