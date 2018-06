Alabama high school football championship games set

The semi-finals are over and it's time for the championship round. Fourteen teams will head to Auburn next week - 7 will leave champions.

Super 7 - Auburn - December 3 - 5

7A: Hoover vs. Prattville - Wednesday, 7 p.m.

6A: Clay-Chalkville vs. Saraland - Friday, 7 p.m.

5A: Pleasant Grove vs. St. Paul's - Thursday, 7 p.m.

4A: Leeds vs. Deshler - Friday, 11 a.m.

3A: Dale County vs. Madison Academy - Thursday, 11 a.m.

2A: Elba vs. Fyffe - Friday, 3 p.m.

1A: Maplesville vs. Hubbertville - Thursday, 3 p.m.

Copyright 2014 WBRC. All rights reserved.

The following is from the AHSAA:

AHSAA State Football Playoffs

Friday's Semifinal Results

Class 1A

Maplesville 33, Billingsley 8

Hubbertville 45, Marion County 35

Class 2A

Elba 21, Washington County 14

Fyffe 42, Ranburne 14

Class 3A

Dale County 32, Gordo 28

Madison Academy 31, Glencoe 28

Class 4A

Leeds 42, UMS-Wright 14

Deshler 45, Cordova 22

Class 5A

St. Paul's 31, Jackson21

Pleasant Grove 27, Madison County 13

Class 6A

Saraland 14, Spanish Fort 10

Clay-Chalkville 35, Florence 21