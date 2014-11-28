Mini gingerbread-red velvet, orange Creamsicle and blue velvet cupcakes

Mini Gingerbread-Red Velvet Cupcakes
Mini Gingerbread-Red Velvet Cupcakes
make 4 dozen
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 1/4 cups sugar
2 eggs
1 cup ap flour
1/4 cup cocoa powder
1/2 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp table salt
1 cup whole buttermilk
1 {1-oz} bottle red food coloring
Gingerbread-Cream Cheese Frosting
one
preheat the oven to 350 degrees
beat the butter & the sugar w/ an electric stand mixer on medium speed until light & airy
{about 5 minutes}
scrape down the sides of the bowl on occasion w/ a rubber spatula
add the eggs & blend on low speed until combined
two
whisk together the flour, the cocoa powder, the baking soda & the salt in a small bowl
stir together the buttermilk & the red food coloring in a measuring cup
add the flour mixture to the butter mixture alternately w/ the buttermilk
beginning & ending w/ the flour
blend on low speed & mix just until incorporated
three
generously spray 2 {24-cup} non-stick miniature muffin tins w/ cooking spray
portion the batter between the cups using a small spring-release cookie scoop
bake 11 to 12 minutes or until set & a wooden pick tests clean
remove the tins from the oven & begin gently loosening the cupcakes from the pan w/ the tip of a paring knife
expect a few crumbs to cling to the pan sides
cool completely
drop into cupcake liners before piping the frosting, if desired
Gingerbread-Cream Cheese Frosting
makes plenty 'nough
1 {8-oz} package cream cheese, softened
3 Tbsp butter, softened
1 Tbsp molasses
1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
1 {16-oz} box plus 1 cup powdered sugar
beat all of the ingredients like the dickens w/ an electric mixer until good & smooth
spoon the frosting, in small batches, into a piping bag fit w/ a really large round tip
pipe onto the cupcakes
Tailgating On The Go Tip
Don't over think it.
The cupcake pans make good travel carriers & serving options.
Pack a few homemade pennants & paper goods to add some school style once you get to your destination.
Rebecca Gordon Buttermilk Lipstick
Mini Orange & Blue Velvet Creamsicle Cupcakes
make 4 dozen
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 1/4 cups sugar
2 eggs
1/2 tsp royal blue food coloring paste
1/8 tsp violet food coloring paste
1 cup plus 3 Tbsp ap flour
1 Tbsp cocoa powder
1/2 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp table salt
1 cup whole buttermilk
Orange Cream Frosting
one
preheat the oven to 350 degrees
beat the butter & the sugar w/ an electric stand mixer on medium speed until light & airy
{about 5 minutes}
scrape down the sides of the bowl on occasion w/ a rubber spatula
add the eggs & the food coloring paste
blend on low speed until combined
two
whisk together the flour, the cocoa powder, the baking soda & the salt in a small bowl
add the flour mixture to the butter mixture alternately w/ the buttermilk
beginning & ending w/ the flour
blend on low speed & mix just until incorporated
three
line 2 {24-cup} non-stick miniature muffin tins w/ miniature paper baking cups
portion the batter between the cups using a small spring-release cookie scoop
bake 13 to 14 minutes or until set & a wooden pick tests clean
remove the tins from the oven & begin gently loosening the cupcakes from the pan top w/ the tip of a paring knife
cool completely
remove from cupcake liners & drop into fresh cupcake liners before piping the frosting, if desired
Orange Cream Frosting
makes plenty 'nough
1 {8-oz} package cream cheese, softened
3 Tbsp butter, softened
1 Tbsp orange juice
1 {16-oz} box powdered sugar
3 Tbsp Tang
1/2 cup powdered sugar
orange food coloring paste
one
beat the first 4 ingredients like the dickens w/ an electric mixer until good & smooth
remove 1/2 cup of the frosting & set aside
two
add the Tang, the remaining powdered sugar & desired amount of food paste to the mixer
beat on high speed until smooth
three
spoon the orange tinted frosting, in small batches, into a piping bag fit w/ a really large round tip
spoon the 1/2 cup of frosting into a separate piping bag w/ a smaller icing tip
pipe the orange frosting onto the cupcakes
top each cupcake w/ a tiny bit of the vanilla frosting
Rebecca Gordon Buttermilk Lipstick
