Mini gingerbread-red velvet, orange Creamsicle and blue velvet cupcakes

Mini Gingerbread-Red Velvet Cupcakes



Mini Gingerbread-Red Velvet Cupcakes

make 4 dozen

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 1/4 cups sugar

2 eggs

1 cup ap flour

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp table salt

1 cup whole buttermilk

1 {1-oz} bottle red food coloring

Gingerbread-Cream Cheese Frosting







one

preheat the oven to 350 degrees

beat the butter & the sugar w/ an electric stand mixer on medium speed until light & airy

{about 5 minutes}

scrape down the sides of the bowl on occasion w/ a rubber spatula

add the eggs & blend on low speed until combined

two

whisk together the flour, the cocoa powder, the baking soda & the salt in a small bowl

stir together the buttermilk & the red food coloring in a measuring cup

add the flour mixture to the butter mixture alternately w/ the buttermilk

beginning & ending w/ the flour

blend on low speed & mix just until incorporated

three

generously spray 2 {24-cup} non-stick miniature muffin tins w/ cooking spray

portion the batter between the cups using a small spring-release cookie scoop

bake 11 to 12 minutes or until set & a wooden pick tests clean

remove the tins from the oven & begin gently loosening the cupcakes from the pan w/ the tip of a paring knife

expect a few crumbs to cling to the pan sides

cool completely

drop into cupcake liners before piping the frosting, if desired





Gingerbread-Cream Cheese Frosting

makes plenty 'nough

1 {8-oz} package cream cheese, softened

3 Tbsp butter, softened

1 Tbsp molasses

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1 {16-oz} box plus 1 cup powdered sugar

beat all of the ingredients like the dickens w/ an electric mixer until good & smooth

spoon the frosting, in small batches, into a piping bag fit w/ a really large round tip

pipe onto the cupcakes





Tailgating On The Go Tip

Don't over think it.

The cupcake pans make good travel carriers & serving options.

Pack a few homemade pennants & paper goods to add some school style once you get to your destination.

Mini Orange & Blue Velvet Creamsicle Cupcakes

make 4 dozen

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 1/4 cups sugar

2 eggs

1/2 tsp royal blue food coloring paste

1/8 tsp violet food coloring paste

1 cup plus 3 Tbsp ap flour

1 Tbsp cocoa powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp table salt

1 cup whole buttermilk

Orange Cream Frosting





one

preheat the oven to 350 degrees

beat the butter & the sugar w/ an electric stand mixer on medium speed until light & airy

{about 5 minutes}

scrape down the sides of the bowl on occasion w/ a rubber spatula

add the eggs & the food coloring paste

blend on low speed until combined

two

whisk together the flour, the cocoa powder, the baking soda & the salt in a small bowl

add the flour mixture to the butter mixture alternately w/ the buttermilk

beginning & ending w/ the flour

blend on low speed & mix just until incorporated

three

line 2 {24-cup} non-stick miniature muffin tins w/ miniature paper baking cups

portion the batter between the cups using a small spring-release cookie scoop

bake 13 to 14 minutes or until set & a wooden pick tests clean

remove the tins from the oven & begin gently loosening the cupcakes from the pan top w/ the tip of a paring knife

cool completely

remove from cupcake liners & drop into fresh cupcake liners before piping the frosting, if desired





Orange Cream Frosting

makes plenty 'nough

1 {8-oz} package cream cheese, softened

3 Tbsp butter, softened

1 Tbsp orange juice

1 {16-oz} box powdered sugar

3 Tbsp Tang

1/2 cup powdered sugar

orange food coloring paste

one

beat the first 4 ingredients like the dickens w/ an electric mixer until good & smooth

remove 1/2 cup of the frosting & set aside

two

add the Tang, the remaining powdered sugar & desired amount of food paste to the mixer

beat on high speed until smooth

three

spoon the orange tinted frosting, in small batches, into a piping bag fit w/ a really large round tip

spoon the 1/2 cup of frosting into a separate piping bag w/ a smaller icing tip

pipe the orange frosting onto the cupcakes

top each cupcake w/ a tiny bit of the vanilla frosting

