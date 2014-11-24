Driver and parents indicted in wreck that killed 5-year-old Bibb County girl

A Bibb County grand jury has indicted the driver and a young girl's parents in the wreck that killed her.

Isabelle "Izzy" Parks was ejected from an SUV and killed in January of this year. She was riding in the vehicle with her three siblings, her parents and Kathy Dianne Jones.

Jones, 32, was driving the SUV at the time of the wreck. Jones has been indicted for murder, five counts of first degree assault, driving under the influence, speeding and driving with a revoked license.

Jones was arrested early Wednesday morning.

Investigators learned that another child was in Jones' lap and steering the SUV at the time of the crash. Troopers said in a report that the adults were letting the children take turns driving.

Jones was also allegedly under the influence of meth. She admitted this to FOX6 News in an phone interview shortly after the wreck.

Park's parents, David and Danielle, have been indicted for criminally negligent homicide and four counts of aggravated child abuse for allowing their children in a vehicle while Jones was under the influence.

Authorities said arrests are forthcoming and it could be a few weeks before Jones and the Parks enter pleas on the charges.

