No injuries after small fire at North Hill nursing home - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

No injuries after small fire at North Hill nursing home

North Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. (Source: Karen Church/WBRC) North Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. (Source: Karen Church/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

No injuries were reported after a small fire at the North Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Birmingham on Monday.

The fire reportedly started after noon on Monday when someone was working on an emergency generator.

Residents at the facility were evacuated, but the fire was extinguished quickly and there were no injuries.

