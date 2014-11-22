Warren Averett holds 5K race to benefits Salvation Army's Angel Tree

There are thousands of children in Birmingham who wouldn't have presents waiting under the tree come Christmas morning if it weren't for programs like the Salvation Army's annual Angel Tree campaign.

Now through Dec. 6 you can donate Christmas gifts to foster children and children in need during the holiday season. And companies can also join in on the cause.

One of those companies, Warren Averett, held a 5K race on Sunday morning to help those kids. The race raises money to help empty the angel tree.

Every year the accounting firm adopts about 100 angels. So far, half of the campaign's angels have been adopted.

“We have a tremendous amount if support for the angel tree program. We really depend on our community at this time and or corporate sponsors. We've had wonderful response. We have about 3000 angels that still need to be adopted. So please come out and adopt an angel,” said Lori Cork with the Salvation Army.

Unwrapped toys and coats are also being accepted at chick-fil-a locations as part of the campaign.

