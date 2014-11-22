Cherry Coke sausage bites, Italian dip sliders and sparkling Bloody Mary punch

Cherry Coke Sausage Bites



Jalapeno-Cherry Coke Sausage Bites

makes 8 to 10 servings

2 lbs conecuh sausage, sliced

1 cup cherry preserves

1 {7.5-oz} can co-cola

3 Tbsp deli-style mustard w/ horseradish

2 to 3 fresh jalapenos, sliced

one

brown sausage, in batches, in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat

{about 8 minutes}

drain well & return to skillet

two

stir together preserves, coke & mustard

pour over sausage & add jalapenos

cook over medium-high heat 10 to 15 minutes

{reduce to the consistency of maple syrup}

keep warm in a slow cooker

makes 2 dozen baby bites

3 large sweet onions, sliced

1 {0.6-oz} packet of zesty italian dressing mix

1 tsp dried oregano

1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

1 {2 1/2 lb} chuck roast, trimmed of excessive visible fat

4 bay leaves

1 {16-oz} jar sliced pepperoncini peppers, divided

1/2 cup beef broth

etc

pepperoncini peppers * slider buns * provolone cheese * parsley * oregano * black pepper

one

place the onions in the bottom of a lightly greased 6-qt crock of a slow cooker

combine the dressing mix, the oregano & the red pepper flakes

rub the seasonings onto both sides of the roast & place over the onions in the crock

two

top the roast w/ the bay leaves along w/ half of the jar of pepperoncini peppers

pour all of the liquid from the pepperoncini peppers & the beef broth over the roast

{reserve the remaining peppers for slider fixing}

three

place the crock into the base of the slow cooker and cover w/ the lid

cook on LOW for 9 to 10 hours or until the meat shreds easily w/ a fork

discard the bay leaves

the finish

place bun halves on foil-lined half sheet pans

top both sides generously w/ the beef & onion mixture

top w/ the cheese & broil until melted

sprinkle w/ the peppers, fresh herbs & black pepper

serve w/ a side of the au jus

6 to 8 servings

2 {46-oz} bottles V-8 vegetable juice

2 cups vodka

1 cup lemonade

1/4 cup worcestershire sauce

2 to 3 Tbsp hot sauce

1 Tbsp Old Bay seasoning

1 1/2 tsp celery salt

1 {750 ml} bottle cava or champagne

freshly ground black pepper to taste

stir together all ingredients in a large beverage jar

serve over ice, if desired

etc

celery leaves * lime slices * lemon slices * okra * pork rinds * horseradish

Rebecca Gordon Buttermilk Lipstick