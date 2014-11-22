Cherry Coke sausage bites, Italian dip sliders and sparkling Bloody Mary punch

Sparkling Bloody Mary Punch
Jalapeno-Cherry Coke Sausage Bites
makes 8 to 10 servings
2 lbs conecuh sausage, sliced
1 cup cherry preserves
1 {7.5-oz} can co-cola
3 Tbsp deli-style mustard w/ horseradish
2 to 3 fresh jalapenos, sliced
one
brown sausage, in batches, in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat
{about 8 minutes}
drain well & return to skillet
two
stir together preserves, coke & mustard
pour over sausage & add jalapenos
cook over medium-high heat 10 to 15 minutes
{reduce to the consistency of maple syrup}
keep warm in a slow cooker
Rebecca Gordon Buttermilk Lipstick
Italian Dip Sliders
makes 2 dozen baby bites
3 large sweet onions, sliced
1 {0.6-oz} packet of zesty italian dressing mix
1 tsp dried oregano
1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
1 {2 1/2 lb} chuck roast, trimmed of excessive visible fat
4 bay leaves
1 {16-oz} jar sliced pepperoncini peppers, divided
1/2 cup beef broth
etc
pepperoncini peppers * slider buns * provolone cheese * parsley * oregano * black pepper
one
place the onions in the bottom of a lightly greased 6-qt crock of a slow cooker
combine the dressing mix, the oregano & the red pepper flakes
rub the seasonings onto both sides of the roast & place over the onions in the crock
two
top the roast w/ the bay leaves along w/ half of the jar of pepperoncini peppers
pour all of the liquid from the pepperoncini peppers & the beef broth over the roast
{reserve the remaining peppers for slider fixing}
three
place the crock into the base of the slow cooker and cover w/ the lid
cook on LOW for 9 to 10 hours or until the meat shreds easily w/ a fork
discard the bay leaves
the finish
place bun halves on foil-lined half sheet pans
top both sides generously w/ the beef & onion mixture
top w/ the cheese & broil until melted
sprinkle w/ the peppers, fresh herbs & black pepper
serve w/ a side of the au jus
Sparkling Bloody Mary Punch
6 to 8 servings
2 {46-oz} bottles V-8 vegetable juice
2 cups vodka
1 cup lemonade
1/4 cup worcestershire sauce
2 to 3 Tbsp hot sauce
1 Tbsp Old Bay seasoning
1 1/2 tsp celery salt
1 {750 ml} bottle cava or champagne
freshly ground black pepper to taste
stir together all ingredients in a large beverage jar
serve over ice, if desired
etc
celery leaves * lime slices * lemon slices * okra * pork rinds * horseradish
