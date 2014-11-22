Game of the Week: Leeds advances in Class 4A with 62-0 win against Munford

The Leeds Green Wave scored early and often in its Class 4A quarterfinal rematch with Munford. Leeds won handily, 62-0.

Two minutes into the game, Leeds running back Tre Nation fought his way into the end zone, and that was the first of many scores for Nation.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Green Wave earned its third shutout of the season as defensive back Adam Mitchell recorded three interceptions.

Leeds head coach Keith Etheredge says it was close to being the best game of the season for his team.

The loss ends Munford's season at 9-4, while Leeds improves to 12-1. The Green Wave is headed to its fifth state semi-final since 2008. Leeds will go on the road to play UMS-Wright.

