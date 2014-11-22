Game of the Week: Bessemer Academy falls to Escambia Academy, 35-28

Bessemer Academy is back for the second year in a row at the AISA 3A state championship game. The Rebels are taking on Escambia Academy, who they already defeated in October of this season.

Escambia quarterback, Brett Gorum, starts the game off with a 7yard touchdown pass to Maleek Salter putting the Cougars up 7-0. But Bessemer Academy follows that with a 42-yard pass from quarterback PJ Garrett to Peyton Ramzy putting the Rebels in the red zone. Brodie Medders fakes a handoff then runs it up the center for a Rebels touchdown. 7-6 Escambia leads headed into the 2nd quarter.

Now you don't see plays like this often in high school ball, Bessemer Academy with a fake punt then Parker Bearden runs it 35 yards into cougar territory. The Rebels impress again when Bessemer Academy's Garrett connects with Ramzy, who makes an incredible jump over an Escambia defender loses the ball mid-air, but then re-catches it with one hand and manages to scramble to the 3yard line. The Rebels score then make a successful two-point conversion putting Bessemer on top 14-7.

Bessemer Academy made a huge defensive play before the second quarter ended when Jaylon Winston forced a fumble and Medders recovered the ball for the Rebels.

First possession of the second half, Bessemer Academy's Garrett throws an insane 61 yard pass to Dustin Jenkins who runs it straight in for a Rebels touchdown. 21-7. On the Rebels next possession, Garrett and Jenkins connect for another score as Dustin manages to cut past 3 defenders in the 17yd touchdown. 28-7 Rebels still on top.

Escambia makes a big play when quarterback, Gorum tosses a 59 yard pass to Scott Brantley. Cougars take advantage of the momentum and manage to get two touchdowns before the end of the 3rd quarter making the score 21-28 with Bessemer Academy on-top to finish off the third quarter.

Fourth quarter, Escambia's Gorum again with a pass to Timothy Finklea for a touchdown. The Cougars till the game up 28-28.

Less than a minute left on the clock when the Cougars ran up the center for a touchdown finishing the game 35-28 with an Escambia touchdown.

"Escambia's a great team--all credit to them," said Bessemer Academy quarterback, PJ Garrett. "They played all four quarters it didn't phase them any. I think we came out a little too slow and it ended up costing us in the end, but it was a great season and I'll hang my hat on that."

