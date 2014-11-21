Bessemer Academy hopes for redemption in 2014 AISA 3A state championships

After a heartbreaking end to last year's season, Bessemer Academy is back for another shot at that AISA 3A state championship title.

There's a lot on the line tonight for Bessemer Academy who lost the same game last year when they played Monroe Academy. But the Rebels have avenged that loss after a 34-20 win over Monroe last week.

Bessemer will have added momentum to a team that already boasts a flawless 12-0 season led by Coach Josh Wright. Lookout for senior receiver Parker Bearden who's topped 1,000 receiving yards.

Bessemer Academy has also averaged 45.8 points per game while Escambia Academy averages 38.6 points per game. But remember: defense wins championships.

The game against Bessemer Academy is Escambia's only loss of the season, but that is all in the past as tonight's game is winner take all. Tune into FOX6 Sideline tonight at 10:08 p.m. for the full game highlights and post game interviews.

