Alabama Department of Revenue warns residents about phone scam. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Alabama Department of Revenue warns residents about phone scam.

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Revenue says someone is trying to scam residents.

Officials said someone posing as an employee will tell the resident they have to pay an amount immediately. These fraudulent phone calls are coming from the New York area.

The department of revenue said they will typically communicate to taxpayers by letter, not by phone.

Copyright 2014 WBRC. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly