2 suspects charged in armed robberies at 'Country Store' in Montevallo

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
The Neighborhood Market, better known as the Country Store. (Source: WBRC video)
Jose Danila Revia Sarmiento. (Source: Shelby County Jail)
SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Shelby County authorities have arrested and charged two Montevallo men in connection to robberies at the Country Store.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office had been investigating the connection between two armed robberies at the Country Store on CR 155 in August and November.

At the same time, Montevallo police were investigating multiple armed robberies with similarities to the Country Store crimes. One of their officers located a vehicle matching the getaway car on Sunday, November 17.

The officer detained two males who confessed to multiple robberies.

Jose Danila Revia Sarmiento, 28, of Montevallo has been charged by deputies with two counts of first degree robbery in the Country Store robberies. He is being held on a bond of $120,000.

Isidro Castro Mejia, 48, of Montevallo, has been charged with one count of first degree robbery in the November Country Store robbery. He is being held on a bond of $60,000.

