Tips on winter weather preps and staying safe

Prepare your vehicle for winter driving





Colder temperatures make it harder for your vehicle to work properly so it's important to protect your car!





1. Check your antifreeze and coolant. Most antifreeze comes pre-mixed at the store. Look for types that are a 50/50 mixture of coolant and water.





2. Check your battery. Cold temperatures can zap battery life by up to 50 percent.





3. Check your windshield wipers and that your wiper fluid reservoir is full. Some fluids come with de-icer.





4. Check your tires. Make sure they are inflated properly, which will give you the best grip on the road.









Prepare for winter driving





If we see bad winter weather like last January, the best advice is to stay off the roads. But if you must travel, keep these safety tips in mind.





1. Use the lane that is the most traveled.





2. Slow down! Put 10 seconds of time between your vehicle and the one ahead of you.





3. Clear your vehicle of snow or ice before you drive. This includes tail lights, side windows and headlights.





4. Have more than one travel route planned. You may also want to carry a paper map to reserve cell phone battery.





5. If you start to skid, steer into the direction you're sliding. Take your foot off the gas and lightly apply the brakes.





6. Don't forget your emergency kit! This could include jumper cables, ice scraper, emergency roadside contact, cell phone charter, a blanket, water and snacks. Consumer Reports has more suggestions here





