Birmingham PD arrest man on probation for federal drug charges

Birmingham Police say a man on probation for federal drug charges was arrested on Tuesday and is charged with trafficking cocaine and marijuana.

Officers say Dennis Lamar Echols was arrested after a search found drugs inside a home in east Birmingham.

Police seized 27 pounds of Marijuana, 1.3 kilograms of powder cocaine, 4.7 ounces of crack cocaine, a Hi Point .40 caliber pistol, $6,500 and a 2008 Ford F250 truck.

Echols' cocaine and marijuana charges carry a $999,000 each.

