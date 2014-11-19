Slice Pizza & Brewhouse Old School Pizza
- 4 TBSP red sauce
- 1/2 cup of mozzarella cheese
- 1/3 cup of Molinari Pepperoni
- 1/4 cup fresh mushroom
- 1/4 cup of grilled red onion
- 1/4 cup of Italian sausage
- pizza dough
Spread out red sauce, layer Molinari pepperoni, grilled red onion, Italian sausage and fresh mushroom on to pizza dough. Top with mozzarella cheese. Cook on your oven's highest temperature for 7-10 minutes or until crust is golden. Slice and enjoy!
