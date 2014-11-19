10 things to help you prepare for winter weather

A lot of people got stuck in their cars during the ice storm last January. The National Weather Service and Alabama EMA are teaming up for Winter Weather Awareness Week, a project to help Alabamians be prepared for winter weather in any situation.

Experts recommend more than just your typical car maintenance of putting air in your tires and checking your anti-freeze. They say it's best to have an actual preparedness kit in your car in case you get stranded.

"Something big from last year, prepare for travel. With your car you need the ability to recharge your battery to jump your car off but also you need blankets, you need water, you need a little food supply. You're not gonna be there more than likely for days, but you may be for hours, so whatever you would need for hours in your car during cold weather is what you need to have on hand," John Mason with Ready Alabama said.

Pack these items in an emergency kit for your car:

- blanket

- first aid kit

- water

- non-perishable food

- pocket knife

- cell phone charger

There are also ways to fight the cold weather before you leave home:

- Make sure you eat something for breakfast. Your body will generate heat as it burns the fuel you have fed it.

- Drink water. The freezing air will draw moisture out of you. And if you are dehydrated, it's harder for your body to keep warm.

- Avoid wearing cotton clothes. It will trap moisture against your skin. It's best to wear wool underneath a heavy jacket and windbreaker.

- Wear a hat--it can actually help keep your feet warm. Your body will close off circulation to your fingers and feet if you head gets cold.

For more winter weather preparedness tips, watch our FOX6 Winter Predictions special at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 20.

Additional links:

National Weather Service winter weather safety kit

CDC Extreme Cold Prevention guide

Red Cross winter storm safety checklist

Copyright 2014 WBRC. All rights reserved.