Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa celebrates 50th home built since April 27, 2011

On Monday, Habitat for Humanity celebrated the construction of another home in Tuscaloosa. But this one is special.

"I've seen them working and working hard. I thank God that they take the time to come and do this for me and my family," Vernice James Kirkland said.

Construction of Kirkland's home actually sets a milestone for the charity. It will be will be the 50th house built since the April 2011 tornadoes damaged the area.

"We've surpassed the number of houses we built before the tornado. If you think about the impact that nearly a 100 houses has made in our community and for the lives of the individual families that we've helped is just amazing," Ellen Potts, Executive Director for Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa, said.

Cairo's Carpenters are in town from Indiana to build Kirkland's home. It's the eighth Habitat home they've worked on in Tuscaloosa.

They said volunteering never gets old and seeing the impact a new home made on Kirkland and other habitat homes made in this community makes the work worth it.

Cecil Armstrong is one of the volunteers. He said seeing Kirkland's reaction to their help proves what they and others have done helping Tuscaloosa area families recover from the tornado is worth the work.

"On a cold day like this, it definitely gives you little warm fuzzies inside you to know you're really, the stuff you're doing people really appreciate and they're going to enjoy it as long as you're in the home," Armstrong said.

Potts said Habitat for Humanity in Tuscaloosa has plans and funding in place to build at least seven more homes.

