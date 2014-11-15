Game of the Week: Gardendale advances with win against Homewood

Senior wideout Austin Hicks scored three touchdowns to help power Gardendale past Homewood, 35-14, in the second round of the Class 6A high school playoffs.

The Rockets opened the game scoring on its first three series to build a 21-0 lead. The Gardendale defense was also doing its job, giving up just 23 yards of total offense to the Patriots.

Gardendale head coach Matt Plunkett says he was pleased with his team's effort, but adds they have to keep getting better because the games get more difficult.

The win improves the Rockets to 8-4 on the season. Homewood's season ends at 9-3.

The Rockets move on to the quarterfinals with a match-up at home against Florence.

