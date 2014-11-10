Army reservist spends his spare time speaking about the benefits of hiring veterans

Holditch (right) served as an Army captain during the war in Iraq. (Source: WBRC)

A Hoover man and U.S. Army veteran wants companies to know how valuable veterans' skills are so he travels across the Birmingham area to talk about the benefits of hiring veterans.

Damon Holditch earned a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star and an Army commendation for his service during the war in Iraq.

Today, he still serves as a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserves and works as a district sales manager with Grainger Industrial Supply.

While he's found success on and off the battlefield, he sees other veterans struggle.

"It's challenging because their skill sets are different, they're trained in a different way, the culture challenge," he said.

That's why he's taken on another role, speaking to civic groups about the value of veterans in the civilian workplace.

"They understand teamwork, they're loyal, and have great leadership skills," Holditch said.

Holditch said that many employers don't know there are a group of veterans to be hired and in turn, veterans may not understand how to transition their skills into the civilian world.

Holditch added that stereotypes might also hold veterans back. He wants to combat the ideas that all veterans have mental health issues or that they will have to miss a lot of time from work between deployments.

"So I think we owe a lot to veterans, a job is the least we can do when they finish serving, don't you think," Holditch said.