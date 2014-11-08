Mini shrimp po' boys and Bourbon Street blondie sundaes

Buttermilk Lipstick Recipe Links:



Mini Shrimp Po Boys with Sweet Pickle Remoulade

How To Set Up An Ice Cream Bar

Bourbon Street Blondie Sundaes

Bourbon Street Blondies

Bourbon Street Praline Sauce

chips * drinks

Mini Shrimp Po Boy's With Sweet Pickle Remoulade

makes 10 servings

the fried shrimp

2 lbs fresh gulf shrimp {31-35 count}, peeled & deveined

1 cup beer

1 egg

1 1/2 cups cornmeal mix

1 cup ap flour

2 Tbsp creole seasoning

vegetable oil

one

whisk together the beer & the egg

add the shrimp & let stand 5 minutes

stir together the cornmeal mix, flour & the creole seasoning in a medium bowl

dredge the shrimp in the seasoned mixture, shaking off the excess

two

pour the oil to a depth of 1 1/2-inches in a heavy Dutch oven

heat to 350 degrees

attach a candy thermometer to the side of the pot to keep a constant gauge of the temperature

three

fry the shrimp, in batches, 2 minutes or until golden brown

drain on a wire rack over paper towels

the sweet pickle remoulade

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup coarsely chopped sweet & spicy pickles

3 Tbsp creole mustard

2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley

1 garlic clove, pressed

1 tsp creole seasoning

stir together all of the ingredients in a medium bowl

the finish

10 mini crusty french rolls

lettuce

split rolls & remove soft bread interior

fill w/ shrimp & lettuce

serve w/ the remoulade

Rebecca Gordon Buttermilk Lipstick





Bourbon Street Blondies

makes 16 servings

3/4 cup butter, softened

1 lb dark brown sugar

3 large eggs

3 Tbsp bourbon

1 Tbsp vanilla

2 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp kosher salt

1 {10-oz} package bittersweet chocolate morsels

one

preheat the oven to 350 degrees

cream the butter & the sugar w/ a heavy-duty electric mixer until light & fluffy

add eggs & mix until well blended

add the bourbon & the vanilla

two

combine the flour, the baking powder & the salt

add to butter mixture & blend on low speed

add the morsels & blend just until combined

spread the dough in a lightly greased 13 x 9-inch baking pan

three

bake for 35 to 37 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center holds a few moist crumbs

{do not over bake}

cool completely & cut into squares





Bourbon Street Praline Sauce

makes 3 cups

2 1/2 cups sugar

1 cup water

1 cup heavy cream

3 Tbsp butter

1/4 cup bourbon

1 tsp vanilla

1 {6-oz} package pecan halves, toasted & coarsely chopped

one

stir together the sugar & water in a 3 quart heavy-bottomed saucepan

at this point

do not stir the mixture again until you are ready to add the cream

& do not use this spoon again

bring to a boil over high heat & cook 18 to 20 minutes

or until the sugar begins to turn the color of honey

remove the pan from the heat

gently swirl the mixture in the pan until you reach an amber color

you may want to take the pan on & off the heat until you reach the perfect color

i like to take it pretty dark

this is your cue to move like the dickens

turn off the heat & begin adding the cream

two

place the pot down

slowly add the cream stirring rapidly w/ a wooden spoon

place back over the heat for a minute or two to smooth any lumps

now

be sure & use a super long wooden spoon & carefully add the cream to the mixture

it will a bubble & hiss

releasing clouds of hot steam

so step back & add the cream slowly

keep appendages out of harms way while doing so b/c steam burns sting

three

stir in the butter & remaining ingredients

the caramel will still be super-hot so when you add the bourbon

gently stir to subside any vigorous bubbling that may occur

serve the sauce warm or at room temperature

Tailgating At Home Tip

Bourbon Street Blondie Sundaes With Bourbon Street Praline Sauce

A small table or kitchen island makes a great spot to set up an ice cream sundae bar. Nestle ice cream in a beverage tub filled with ice, offer a plate of blondies & praline sauce. Organize a stack of bowls on serving trays, add in some utensils & napkins.

Let guests help themselves to an easy half-time treat.

Rebecca Gordon Buttermilk Lipstick