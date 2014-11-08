Mini shrimp po' boys and Bourbon Street blondie sundaes

Buttermilk Lipstick Recipe Links:

Mini Shrimp Po Boy's With Sweet Pickle Remoulade
makes 10 servings
the fried shrimp
2 lbs fresh gulf shrimp {31-35 count}, peeled & deveined
1 cup beer
1 egg
1 1/2 cups cornmeal mix
1 cup ap flour
2 Tbsp creole seasoning
vegetable oil
one
whisk together the beer & the egg
add the shrimp & let stand 5 minutes
stir together the cornmeal mix, flour & the creole seasoning in a medium bowl
dredge the shrimp in the seasoned mixture, shaking off the excess
two
pour the oil to a depth of 1 1/2-inches in a heavy Dutch oven
heat to 350 degrees
attach a candy thermometer to the side of the pot to keep a constant gauge of the temperature
three
fry the shrimp, in batches, 2 minutes or until golden brown
drain on a wire rack over paper towels
the sweet pickle remoulade
1 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup coarsely chopped sweet & spicy pickles
3 Tbsp creole mustard
2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley
1 garlic clove, pressed
1 tsp creole seasoning
stir together all of the ingredients in a medium bowl
the finish
10 mini crusty french rolls
lettuce
split rolls & remove soft bread interior
fill w/ shrimp & lettuce
serve w/ the remoulade
Rebecca Gordon Buttermilk Lipstick
Bourbon Street Blondies
makes 16 servings
3/4 cup butter, softened
1 lb dark brown sugar
3 large eggs
3 Tbsp bourbon
1 Tbsp vanilla
2 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
2 1/2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp kosher salt
1 {10-oz} package bittersweet chocolate morsels
one
preheat the oven to 350 degrees
cream the butter & the sugar w/ a heavy-duty electric mixer until light & fluffy
add eggs & mix until well blended
add the bourbon & the vanilla
two
combine the flour, the baking powder & the salt
add to butter mixture & blend on low speed
add the morsels & blend just until combined
spread the dough in a lightly greased 13 x 9-inch baking pan
three
bake for 35 to 37 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center holds a few moist crumbs
{do not over bake}
cool completely & cut into squares
Bourbon Street Praline Sauce
makes 3 cups
2 1/2 cups sugar
1 cup water
1 cup heavy cream
3 Tbsp butter
1/4 cup bourbon
1 tsp vanilla
1 {6-oz} package pecan halves, toasted & coarsely chopped
one
stir together the sugar & water in a 3 quart heavy-bottomed saucepan
at this point
do not stir the mixture again until you are ready to add the cream
& do not use this spoon again
bring to a boil over high heat & cook 18 to 20 minutes
or until the sugar begins to turn the color of honey
remove the pan from the heat
gently swirl the mixture in the pan until you reach an amber color
you may want to take the pan on & off the heat until you reach the perfect color
i like to take it pretty dark
this is your cue to move like the dickens
turn off the heat & begin adding the cream
two
place the pot down
slowly add the cream stirring rapidly w/ a wooden spoon
place back over the heat for a minute or two to smooth any lumps
now
be sure & use a super long wooden spoon & carefully add the cream to the mixture
it will a bubble & hiss
releasing clouds of hot steam
so step back & add the cream slowly
keep appendages out of harms way while doing so b/c steam burns sting
three
stir in the butter & remaining ingredients
the caramel will still be super-hot so when you add the bourbon
gently stir to subside any vigorous bubbling that may occur
serve the sauce warm or at room temperature
Tailgating At Home Tip
Bourbon Street Blondie Sundaes With Bourbon Street Praline Sauce
A small table or kitchen island makes a great spot to set up an ice cream sundae bar. Nestle ice cream in a beverage tub filled with ice, offer a plate of blondies & praline sauce. Organize a stack of bowls on serving trays, add in some utensils & napkins.
Let guests help themselves to an easy half-time treat.
Rebecca Gordon Buttermilk Lipstick
