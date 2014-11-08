Game of the Week: Gadsden City beats Hewitt-Trussville, 54-37

Gadsden City avenged an early season defeat at the hands of Hewitt-Trussville by beating the Huskies in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, 54-37.

The Titans scored on two kickoff returns, and in the fourth quarter, the team also scored 19 unanswered points to pull away.

Gadsden City head coach Matt Scott says his team gave great effort and got some defensive stops when needed.

Hewitt-Trussville head coach Josh Floyd says he is hurting for his guys because they played so hard.

The loss ends the Huskies' season at 5-6, while the Titans advance to the next round against Oak Mountain with a record of 9-2.

Copyright 2014 WBRC. All rights reserved.