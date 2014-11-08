High school football playoffs - Week 2 pairings

Class 1A

Class 2A

Class 3A

Class 4A

Class 5A

Class 6A

Class 7A





South Sub-StateLinden (7-3) at Brantley (11-0)Billingsley (8-2) at Ellwood Christian (5-6), SelmaMcKenzie (9-1) at Maplesville (10-0)Notasulga (8-3) at Fruitdale (9-2)North Sub-StatePhillips (10-1) at Hubbertville (10-0)Ragland (10-1) at South Lamar (5-6)Hackleburg (10-1) at Cedar Bluff (6-5)Donoho (11-0) at Marion County (6-5), GuinSouth Sub-StateG.W. Long (10-0) at Leroy (6-5)Sweet Water (8-3) at Elba (11-0)Cottonwood (9-2) at Flomaton (8-3)Washington County (11-0) at Geneva County (7-3), HartfordNorth Sub-StateTanner (9-2) at Randolph County (9-2), WedoweeReeltown (10-1) at Fyffe (11-0)Cleveland (9-2) at Woodland (8-3)Gaston (8-3) at Ranburne (10-0)South Sub-StateDale County (11-0) at Geneva (6-5)T.R. Miller (10-1) at Montgomery Academy (11-0)Pike County (7-3) at Gordo (11-0)Opp (8-3) at Slocomb (7-4)North Sub-StateLauderdale County (9-2) at Glencoe (11-0)Plainview (9-2) at Colbert County (7-4), LeightonPiedmont (8-3) at Madison Academy (10-1)Oakman (10-1) at Walter Wellborn (7-3), AnnistonSouth Sub-StateW.S. Neal (7-3) at Munford (8-3)Clarke County (9-2) at Leeds (10-1)Straughn (9-1) at West Blocton (10-1)Dadeville (7-4) at UMS-Wright (10-1), MobileNorth Sub-StateCordova (8-3) at at Cleburne County (9-2), HeflinHaleyville (9-2) at Oneonta (9-2)Saks (10-1) at Deshler (10-1), TuscumbiaFayette County (8-3) at Jacksonville (9-2)South Sub-StateCalera (10-1) at Greenville (9-2)Jackson (9-2) at Tallassee (8-3)Charles Henderson (8-3) at B.C. Rain (5-6), MobileClay County Central (8-3) at St. Paul's Episcopal (11-0), MobileNorth Sub-StateLincoln (7-4) at Pleasant Grove (9-2)Ramsay (10-1) at Guntersville (11-0)Mortimer Jordan (10-1) at East Limestone 11-0)Madison County (8-3) at Parker (10-1), BirminghamSouth Sub-StateHillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-3) at Carver-Montgomery (9-2), Cramton Bowl, MontgomerySaraland (10-1) at Opelika (9-1)McAdory (11-0) at Oxford (6-5)Benjamin Russell (10-1) at Spanish Fort (10-1)North Sub-StateMuscle Shoals (8-2) at Clay-Chalkville (11-0)Southside-Gadsden (9-2) at Decatur (8-3)Shades Valley ((-2) at Florence (9-2), Braly StadiumHomewood (9-2) at Gardendale (7-4)South Sub-StateFoley (8-3) at Fairhope (11-0)Prattville (9-2) at Central-Phenix City (10-1)North Sub-StateTuscaloosa County (6-5) at Hoover (9-2)Oak Mountain (10-1) at Gadsden City (9-2)