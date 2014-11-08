High school football playoffs - Week 2 pairings - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

High school football playoffs - Week 2 pairings

The following is from AHSAA:

Class 1A

South Sub-State

Linden (7-3) at Brantley (11-0) 

Billingsley (8-2) at Ellwood Christian (5-6), Selma

McKenzie (9-1) at Maplesville (10-0)

Notasulga (8-3) at Fruitdale (9-2) 

North Sub-State

Phillips (10-1) at Hubbertville (10-0) 

Ragland (10-1) at South Lamar (5-6)

Hackleburg (10-1) at Cedar Bluff (6-5) 

Donoho (11-0) at Marion County (6-5), Guin 

Class 2A

South Sub-State

G.W. Long (10-0) at Leroy (6-5) 

Sweet Water (8-3) at Elba (11-0)

Cottonwood (9-2) at Flomaton (8-3)

Washington County (11-0) at Geneva County (7-3), Hartford 

North Sub-State

Tanner (9-2) at Randolph County (9-2), Wedowee 

Reeltown (10-1) at Fyffe (11-0) 

Cleveland (9-2) at Woodland (8-3) 

Gaston (8-3) at Ranburne (10-0)

Class 3A

South Sub-State

Dale County (11-0) at Geneva (6-5)

T.R. Miller (10-1) at Montgomery Academy (11-0)

Pike County (7-3) at Gordo (11-0)

Opp (8-3) at Slocomb (7-4)

North Sub-State

Lauderdale County (9-2) at Glencoe (11-0)

Plainview (9-2) at Colbert County (7-4), Leighton

Piedmont (8-3) at Madison Academy (10-1)

Oakman (10-1) at Walter Wellborn (7-3), Anniston 

Class 4A

South Sub-State

W.S. Neal (7-3) at Munford (8-3)

Clarke County (9-2) at Leeds (10-1) 

Straughn (9-1) at West Blocton (10-1) 

Dadeville (7-4) at  UMS-Wright (10-1), Mobile 

North Sub-State

Cordova (8-3) at at Cleburne County (9-2), Heflin 

Haleyville (9-2) at Oneonta (9-2) 

Saks (10-1) at Deshler (10-1), Tuscumbia 

Fayette County  (8-3) at Jacksonville (9-2) 

Class 5A

South Sub-State

Calera (10-1) at Greenville (9-2)

Jackson (9-2) at Tallassee (8-3) 

Charles Henderson (8-3) at B.C. Rain (5-6), Mobile

Clay County Central (8-3) at St. Paul's Episcopal (11-0), Mobile 

North Sub-State

Lincoln (7-4) at Pleasant Grove (9-2) 

Ramsay (10-1) at Guntersville (11-0) 

Mortimer Jordan (10-1) at East Limestone 11-0) 

Madison County (8-3) at Parker (10-1),  Birmingham 

Class 6A

South Sub-State

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-3) at Carver-Montgomery (9-2), Cramton Bowl, Montgomery

Saraland (10-1) at Opelika (9-1) 

McAdory (11-0) at Oxford (6-5)

Benjamin Russell (10-1) at Spanish Fort (10-1)

North Sub-State

Muscle Shoals (8-2) at Clay-Chalkville (11-0) 

Southside-Gadsden  (9-2) at Decatur (8-3)

Shades Valley ((-2) at Florence (9-2), Braly Stadium 

Homewood (9-2) at Gardendale (7-4) 

Class 7A

South Sub-State

Foley (8-3) at Fairhope (11-0)

Prattville (9-2) at Central-Phenix City (10-1) 

North Sub-State

Tuscaloosa County (6-5) at Hoover (9-2) 

Oak Mountain (10-1) at Gadsden City (9-2) 


Powered by Frankly