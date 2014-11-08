High school football playoffs - Week 2 pairings

The following is from AHSAA:Class 1A
South Sub-State
Linden (7-3) at Brantley (11-0)
Billingsley (8-2) at Ellwood Christian (5-6), Selma
McKenzie (9-1) at Maplesville (10-0)
Notasulga (8-3) at Fruitdale (9-2)
North Sub-State
Phillips (10-1) at Hubbertville (10-0)
Ragland (10-1) at South Lamar (5-6)
Hackleburg (10-1) at Cedar Bluff (6-5)
Donoho (11-0) at Marion County (6-5), Guin Class 2A
South Sub-State
G.W. Long (10-0) at Leroy (6-5)
Sweet Water (8-3) at Elba (11-0)
Cottonwood (9-2) at Flomaton (8-3)
Washington County (11-0) at Geneva County (7-3), Hartford
North Sub-State
Tanner (9-2) at Randolph County (9-2), Wedowee
Reeltown (10-1) at Fyffe (11-0)
Cleveland (9-2) at Woodland (8-3)
Gaston (8-3) at Ranburne (10-0)Class 3A
South Sub-State
Dale County (11-0) at Geneva (6-5)
T.R. Miller (10-1) at Montgomery Academy (11-0)
Pike County (7-3) at Gordo (11-0)
Opp (8-3) at Slocomb (7-4)
North Sub-State
Lauderdale County (9-2) at Glencoe (11-0)
Plainview (9-2) at Colbert County (7-4), Leighton
Piedmont (8-3) at Madison Academy (10-1)
Oakman (10-1) at Walter Wellborn (7-3), Anniston Class 4A
South Sub-State
W.S. Neal (7-3) at Munford (8-3)
Clarke County (9-2) at Leeds (10-1)
Straughn (9-1) at West Blocton (10-1)
Dadeville (7-4) at UMS-Wright (10-1), Mobile
North Sub-State
Cordova (8-3) at at Cleburne County (9-2), Heflin
Haleyville (9-2) at Oneonta (9-2)
Saks (10-1) at Deshler (10-1), Tuscumbia
Fayette County (8-3) at Jacksonville (9-2) Class 5A
South Sub-State
Calera (10-1) at Greenville (9-2)
Jackson (9-2) at Tallassee (8-3)
Charles Henderson (8-3) at B.C. Rain (5-6), Mobile
Clay County Central (8-3) at St. Paul's Episcopal (11-0), Mobile
North Sub-State
Lincoln (7-4) at Pleasant Grove (9-2)
Ramsay (10-1) at Guntersville (11-0)
Mortimer Jordan (10-1) at East Limestone 11-0)
Madison County (8-3) at Parker (10-1), Birmingham Class 6A
South Sub-State
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-3) at Carver-Montgomery (9-2), Cramton Bowl, Montgomery
Saraland (10-1) at Opelika (9-1)
McAdory (11-0) at Oxford (6-5)
Benjamin Russell (10-1) at Spanish Fort (10-1)
North Sub-State
Muscle Shoals (8-2) at Clay-Chalkville (11-0)
Southside-Gadsden (9-2) at Decatur (8-3)
Shades Valley ((-2) at Florence (9-2), Braly Stadium
Homewood (9-2) at Gardendale (7-4) Class 7A
South Sub-State
Foley (8-3) at Fairhope (11-0)
Prattville (9-2) at Central-Phenix City (10-1)
North Sub-State
Tuscaloosa County (6-5) at Hoover (9-2)
Oak Mountain (10-1) at Gadsden City (9-2)