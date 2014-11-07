Game of the Week: Cleveland beats Addison, 13-6

The first round of playoffs kicked off in Addison, Ala. at A.G. Hicks Stadium as Cleveland took on Addison in the 2A matchup.

The Cleveland Panthers cane into the game with only two losses averaging 39.1 points per game. Last week, Cleveland's quarterback, Peyton Gilliland, broke the Cleveland High School rushing record with 1,811 rushing yards.

Gilliland made the first score of the game running up the side for a touchdown. The extra point was good putting the Panthers up 7-0.

In the second quarter, Gilliland made another 40-yard run down the sideline putting the Panthers in an ideal field position for another score. Brett Erwin ran the ball up the center for a score, but the two point conversion is unsuccessful. 13-0 Cleveland into the third quarter.

The Addison defense dominated the second half after Stephen Bryson caught a Cleveland interception followed by a Cleveland fumble recovered by Addison's Jakeb Romine. But there were no new scores headed into the fourth quarter.

"We didn't get anything going offensively," said Addison head coach, David Smothers. "You [have to] get the ball in the endzone."

Addison quarterback Hunter Ray made an incredible 30-yard pass to Austin Reed putting the Bulldogs into the redzone. Addison's Kolby Kirk followed that with a three-yard touchdown run, but the two-point conversion was unsuccessful. The Panthers finished the game on top 13-6.

Cleveland moves onto the secnd round of playoffs.

"They came out and played well," said Cleveland head coach Gardner Gilliland. "We did what we had to do to win late. I'm proud of the way the kids fought."

Quarterback Peyton Gilliland, who is Gardner's son, said he hopes Cleveland can break school history by winning the second game of playoffs next week.

Watch more Sideline video and check the scores at http://www.myfoxsideline.com and in the FOX6 Sideline app for your smart device!

Copyright 2014 WBRC. All rights reserved.