Police release surveillance video in robbery at Birmingham Wendy's

One of the suspects threatened the drive-thru worker. (Source: BPD)

One of the suspects pulls the manager into a back room. (Source: BPD)





In the video, two suspects, both wearing hooded sweatshirts, go behind the counter and confront two employees.





Then they force the manager into a back room to open the safe.





One suspect is also seen speaking to an employee at the drive-thru window. Birmingham Police Lt. Sean Edwards said that he threatened that employee and told her to keep working.





Two other employees hid during the incident.





Police said there were about eight people in the restaurant during the robbery. One man who was eating there with his nephew told us the two suspects pointed a gun at them and told them to get on the floor. The man said the suspects stole his and his nephew's cell phones.





The suspects are described as two black males in their 20s. They reportedly pulled their hoods tightly around their faces so no other details are available.





Police added that the suspects left the scene in a white, four-door Toyota Corolla. If you have any information, call Birmingham police at 205-254-1700.





Copyright 2014 WBRC . All rights reserved.

Birmingham police have released surveillance video from a robbery at a Wendy's restaurant on the Southside.