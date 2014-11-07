Benefits of UA football outweigh costs, Tuscaloosa officials say

Tuscaloosa city officials say the economic benefit of the University of Alabama's home football games far outweigh the cost the city spends on staff overtime during game weekends.
Mayor Walt Maddox said Thursday that more than 400 city employees work overtime Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays on home game weekends. Maddox says the city spends roughly $750,000 each season to cover the cost.
Maddox says each of the school's home games has a roughly $17 million to $18 million impact on the city's economy.
