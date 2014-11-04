Univ. of Alabama going smoke-free in 2015

Wil Dalton drove in two runs, Deacon Liput homered for the second time in three games and top-seeded Florida roughed up No. 1 draft pick Casey Mize and Auburn 8-2 Saturday in the opening game of a best-of-three...More >>
NCAA Super Regional play opens this weekend and one of the highly-anticipated showdowns will come between two SEC teams.More >>
It's been a busy week for the Auburn TigersMore >>
It didn’t take long for former Auburn Director of Athletics Jay Jacobs to find a new job. Jacobs, who announced his resignation last November and left his Auburn post just a few months ago, has been hired as the Associate Athletic Director at the University Of Florida.More >>
Auburn University baseball player Casey Mize has been taken as the No. 1 overall draft pick in the MLB Draft.More >>
It's the first time in five years that the maroon and white have stepped foot on college baseball's biggest stage.More >>
The Bulldogs will face Washington Saturday at 7:00pm. The game will be televised on ESPN. North Carolina & Oregon State are the other teams on MSU’s side of the bracket.More >>
The Bulldogs scored 4 runs in the 11th inning to beat Vanderbilt 10-6 in Game 3 of the Nashville Super Regional. MSU heads to the College World Series for the first time since 2013.More >>
J.J. Bleday's homer in the bottom of the 9th gave the Commodores a 4-3 win over Mississippi State. MSU and Vandy will play a deciding game Sunday at 5:00pm on ESPN2.More >>
The Bulldogs beat Vanderbilt 10-8 Friday night. MSU is one win away from their first College World Series appearance since 2013.More >>
