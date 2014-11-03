Karle's Korner: OK Nick and Gus, I've got your backs!

The following is a commentary blog from FOX6 Sports Director Rick Karle:

They keep reminding us and we don't want to listen. "There's lots of football to be played" they say when asked about the new College Football Playoff ranking, but we continue to ignore them. You see, we are already forecasting what teams will make it to the Final Four, penciling in a win here or a loss there while perusing those 2014 football schedules.

You've got Auburn in, right? They way that running game looked the last few weeks not even a tough Alabama "D" will be able to slow down Nick Marshall & friends. The Tigers red zone offense is killer, and if Ellis Johnson can tighten up that pass defense, the Tigers will run the table.

You've got Alabama in, right? Despite getting little respect from a few of those committee members, the Crimson Tide control their own destiny. If the Tide players perform like they did against Florida and Texas A&M, there will be no stopping that Lane Kiffin offense, the soon-to-be all-time UA leading career receiver and the quarterback who owns the top efficiency rating in the SEC. Yep, the Crimson Tide will run the table.

FSU's in, right? You may not love that kid from Hueytown but he's a gamer. Miss State's in: Let's face it, it's Dak's year, all the way to the Heisman dinner. Oregon's in, right? The Ducks are 2 games up with 3 games to play in the Pac-12 North, and Mariota is about to carry home the Heisman. Michigan State's gotta be in. Ya have to think the Sparties deserve a spot in the Final Four if they trounce Ohio State. And the TCU-K-State winner has to be in, right? All right, now I'm confused.

Can Auburn really run the table? Games at Georgia and Bama are not shoo-ins. How about the Crimson Tide? Games at LSU and home games against Miss State and Auburn, the nation's #1 and #3 teams (as per Sunday's Coaches Poll) will be tough. Miss State? The Bulldogs still have Bama and Ole Miss. And don't forget about the SEC Championship game: Go ahead and look past the winner of the SEC East and you'll be snake bit quickly.

Yep, they keep on telling us to cool our jets. Coaches Saban and Malzahn have enough on their plates without crazies like us over-hyping expectations. There's lots of football yet to be played, and a game in the SEC can be decided by a mere one foot and a fumble (see Auburn-Ole Miss).

So while the coaches tell us to take it slow, we can't help ourselves. After all, we need to start thinking about making hotel reservations in Pasadena, New Orleans and Dallas. I hope coaches Saban and Malzahn feel our pain, as this Final Four stuff seems to be working. If you're like me, you just wish you could spend a few minutes of your life not thinking about it. Is that going to happen? Not any time soon. All I can say is to have a great week and try to stay focused, will ya?

Copyright 2014 WBRC. All rights reserved.