Bourbon-bacon pork tenderloin sliders and man-catching Mississippi mud brownies

Bourbon-Bacon Pork Tenderloin Sliders

Horseradish Sauce

Man-Catching Mississippi Mud Brownies

sides * drinks

Bourbon-Bacon Pork Tenderloin

makes 8 servings

1/3 cup dijon mustard

1/4 cup bourbon

3 Tbsp honey

1 Tbsp prepared horseradish

3 garlic cloves, pressed

1 Tbsp chopped fresh rosemary

1 tsp kosher salt

1 1/2 tsp ground black pepper

2 1/2 lbs pork tenderloin, trimmed of any visible fat

6 bacon slices





Horseradish Sauce

one

combine the first 8 ingredients in a 1-gallon-size plastic zip-top bag

add the tenderloins, seal the bag & turn the bag a couple of times to coat the pork well

refrigerate 4 to 24 hours

two

wrap 3 bacon slices around each tenderloin

secure w/ wooden picks

three

grill over medium-high {350 to 400 degrees} direct heat, turning once,

for 20 minutes or until the pork registers 160 degrees

let stand 10 minutes before slicing

serve w/ Horseradish Sauce





Horseradish Sauce

makes about 1 1/4 cups

1 cup mayonnaise

2 Tbsp dijon mustard

4 tsp prepared horseradish

stir together all of the ingredients

Tailgating On The Go Tips

The Game Day Picnic

{make each guest a spirited boxed lunch to enjoy outdoors}





Bourbon-Bacon Pork Tenderloin Sliders

Grill & chill the pork tenderloin up to a day ahead of time. Thinly slice the pork, layer on split slider buns with the Horseradish Sauce. Wrap the sandwiches in plastic wrap & tuck into boxes filled w/ your favorite sides, dessert & colorful paper goods. Tie on a little school spirit w/ ribbon & twine.

Man-Catching Mississippi Mud Slide Brownies

makes 2 dozen

1 {10-oz} bag bittersweet chocolate morsels, divided

3/4 cup butter

1 3/4 cups sugar

4 eggs

1 cup ap flour

2 cups miniature marshmallows

1 {8-oz} container salted cashew halves & pieces

Old Fashioned Chocolate Frosting

kosher salt

one

microwave 1 cup bittersweet chocolate morsels & the butter in a large glass bowl

on high power 1 to 1 1/2 minutes or until melted

whisk to blend

two

whisk in the sugar until blended

add the eggs & gently whisk until blended

whisk in the flour just until combined

three

pour the batter in a well greased 13 x 9-inch baking pan

spread to pan edges

bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until set

remove from the oven & sprinkle w/ the marshmallows

return the pan to the oven & bake an additional 5 minutes

remove from the oven

sprinkle w/ the remaining chocolate morsels & half of the cashews

let stand 30 minutes

four

prepare the Old Fashioned Chocolate Frosting

pour over the brownies & spread to pan edges

{this need not be perfect}

quickly sprinkle the remaining cashews over the warm frosting

{press lightly to adhere, if necessary}

sprinkle w/ kosher salt

cool completely before slicing into squares

completely.





Old Fashioned Chocolate Frosting

makes enough to cover one {13 x 9-inch} pan of goodness

1/2 cup butter, cut into pieces

1/2 cup whole milk

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1 {16-oz} box powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

one

combine the butter, the milk & the cocoa powder in a 3-qt saucepan

cook over low-ish heat until butter melts, whisking until blended & slightly thickened

{about 5 minutes}

two

remove the saucepan from the heat

add the the powdered sugar & the vanilla

start on low speed & gradually increase to high speed w/ an electric hand-held mixer

beat on high speed until well blended & smooth

don't lolly-gag... as in use right away

