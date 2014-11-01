Bourbon-bacon pork tenderloin sliders and man-catching Mississippi mud brownies

Buttermilk Lipstick Recipe Links:
Bourbon-Bacon Pork Tenderloin Sliders
Horseradish Sauce
Man-Catching Mississippi Mud Brownies

Bourbon-Bacon Pork Tenderloin
makes 8 servings
1/3 cup dijon mustard
1/4 cup bourbon
3 Tbsp honey
1 Tbsp prepared horseradish
3 garlic cloves, pressed
1 Tbsp chopped fresh rosemary
1 tsp kosher salt
1 1/2 tsp ground black pepper
2 1/2 lbs pork tenderloin, trimmed of any visible fat
6 bacon slices
Horseradish Sauce
one
combine the first 8 ingredients in a 1-gallon-size plastic zip-top bag
add the tenderloins, seal the bag & turn the bag a couple of times to coat the pork well
refrigerate 4 to 24 hours
two
wrap 3 bacon slices around each tenderloin
secure w/ wooden picks
three
grill over medium-high {350 to 400 degrees} direct heat, turning once,
for 20 minutes or until the pork registers 160 degrees
let stand 10 minutes before slicing
serve w/ Horseradish Sauce
Horseradish Sauce
makes about 1 1/4 cups
1 cup mayonnaise
2 Tbsp dijon mustard
4 tsp prepared horseradish
stir together all of the ingredients
Tailgating On The Go Tips
The Game Day Picnic
{make each guest a spirited boxed lunch to enjoy outdoors}
Bourbon-Bacon Pork Tenderloin Sliders
Grill & chill the pork tenderloin up to a day ahead of time. Thinly slice the pork, layer on split slider buns with the Horseradish Sauce. Wrap the sandwiches in plastic wrap & tuck into boxes filled w/ your favorite sides, dessert & colorful paper goods. Tie on a little school spirit w/ ribbon & twine.

Man-Catching Mississippi Mud Slide Brownies
makes 2 dozen
1 {10-oz} bag bittersweet chocolate morsels, divided
3/4 cup butter
1 3/4 cups sugar
4 eggs
1 cup ap flour
2 cups miniature marshmallows
1 {8-oz} container salted cashew halves & pieces
Old Fashioned Chocolate Frosting
kosher salt
one
microwave 1 cup bittersweet chocolate morsels & the butter in a large glass bowl
on high power 1 to 1 1/2 minutes or until melted
whisk to blend
two
whisk in the sugar until blended
add the eggs & gently whisk until blended
whisk in the flour just until combined
three
pour the batter in a well greased 13 x 9-inch baking pan
spread to pan edges
bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until set
remove from the oven & sprinkle w/ the marshmallows
return the pan to the oven & bake an additional 5 minutes
remove from the oven
sprinkle w/ the remaining chocolate morsels & half of the cashews
let stand 30 minutes
four
prepare the Old Fashioned Chocolate Frosting
pour over the brownies & spread to pan edges
{this need not be perfect}
quickly sprinkle the remaining cashews over the warm frosting
{press lightly to adhere, if necessary}
sprinkle w/ kosher salt
cool completely before slicing into squares
completely.
Old Fashioned Chocolate Frosting
makes enough to cover one {13 x 9-inch} pan of goodness
1/2 cup butter, cut into pieces
1/2 cup whole milk
1/2 cup cocoa powder
1 {16-oz} box powdered sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
one
combine the butter, the milk & the cocoa powder in a 3-qt saucepan
cook over low-ish heat until butter melts, whisking until blended & slightly thickened
{about 5 minutes}
two
remove the saucepan from the heat
add the the powdered sugar & the vanilla
start on low speed & gradually increase to high speed w/ an electric hand-held mixer
beat on high speed until well blended & smooth
don't lolly-gag... as in use right away

