Game of the Week: Oneonta defeats Piedmont, 26-15

Oneonta won the battle of two 6-2 teams against Piedmont with a final score of 26-15.
The visiting Bulldogs had three costly turnovers - two that led to Redskins touchdowns.
Oneonta head coach Don Jacobs says his guys know how to play as a team and has the chemistry to prove it.
Piedmont head coach Steve Smith says his guys gave the effort, but just had too many mistakes.
Both Oneonta and Piedmont still have football to play as the Redskins and Bulldogs have qualified for the playoffs.
