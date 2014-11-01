Week 11 High school football scores

AHSAA Scoreboard, Week 11
Class 1A
Billingsley 38, Montevallo 15
Brantley 34, Goshen 0
Decatur Heritage 21, Woodville 6
Donoho 62, Coosa Christian 0
Florala 64, J.F. Shields 14
Fruitdale 27, Red Level 6
Georgiana 47, Highland Home 14
Hackleburg 34, Phil Campbell 19
Hubbertville 41, Tharptown 19
Isabella 47, Thorsby 7
Maplesville 42, Sweet Water 14
Marengo 24, Southern Choctaw 18
Meek 20, Sumiton Christian 14
Notasulga 56, Bullock County 12
Ragland 34, Ohatchee 14
R.A. Hubbard 31, Brilliant 24
Shoals Christian 49, Mars Hill Bible 8
Spring Garden 25, Shades Mountain Chr. 6
Talladega County Central 42, Vincent 40
Verbena 70, Jacksonville Christian 8
Vina 46, Holy Spirit 28
Class 2A
Addison 28, Winston County 21
Cleveland 36, Southeastern 6
Cold Springs 39, Holly Pond 13
Collinsville 46, Valley Head 18
Cottonwood 40, Wicksburg 20
Fyffe 59, Plainview 28
Gaston 36, Pleasant Valley 14
Horseshoe Bend 27, Central Coosa 14
Ider 30, Sylvania 6
New Brockton 24, Kinston 8
Ranburne 49, Westbrook Christian 24
R.C. Hatch 68, Autaugaville 20
Reeltown 33, Loachapoka 0
Samson 16, Pleasant Home 6
Section 37, North Sand Mountain 20
Sulligent 21, South Lamar 20
Washington County 47, Pike County 6
West End 30, Appalachian 27
Woodland 35, Wadley 6
Class 3A
American Christian 42, Sumter Central 18
Bayside Academy 34, Mobile Christian 6
Brindlee Mountain 21, DAR 6
Cottage Hill Christian 26, St. Luke's Episcopal 21
Daleville 35, Geneva 34
Excel 58, J.U. Blacksher 38
Fultondale 30, Oak Grove 26
Geraldine 41, Crossville 14
Glencoe 17, Cleburne County 10
Gordo 50, Pickens County 7
Greene County 52, A.L. Johnson 26
Greensboro 28, West Blocton 22
Hanceville 22, Good Hope 21
Lamar County 34, Winfield 27
Madison Academy 49, Briarwood Christian 21
Montgomery Academy 55, Alabama Christian 30
Oakman 49, Berry 12
Pisgah 33, Ashville 12
Prattville Christian 28, Holtville 21
Sand Rock 42, Cedar Bluff 0
Slocomb 37, Geneva County 7
Susan Moore 28, J.B. Pennington 21
T.R. Miller 18, W.S. Neal 17
Weaver 28, White Plains 0
West Morgan 36, East Lawrence 35
Class 4A
Brooks 17, Colbert County 14
Carbon Hill 52, Lynn 6
Childersburg 38, Lincoln 27
Clarke County 25, Leroy 0
Cordova 32, Corner 10
Dadeville 27, Eufaula 0
Danville 20, Falkville 8
Deshler 28, Athens 17
Elkmont 42, Clements 14
Haleyville 40, Lawrence County 21
Headland 13, Abbeville 8
Hokes Bluff 31, Locust Fork 29
Munford 33, Talladega 7
Northside 31, Akron 6
Oneonta 26, Piedmont 15
Rogers 27, Sheffield 26
Saks 63, LaFayette 6
Satsuma 49, Chickasaw 48
St. James 20, Marbury 17
West Limestone 34, Ardmore 32
Westminster Christian 56, New Hope 35
Wilson 41, Hatton 14
Class 5A
Alexandria 53, Cherokee County 21
B.C. Rain 41, Kipp Renaissance School 6
B.T. Washington 22, Carroll 14
Beauregard 56, Russell County 22
Boaz 12, Sardis 7
Calera 39, Chilton County 28
Central-Clay County 33, Handley 7
Dallas County 43, Southside-Selma 30
East Limestone 41, North Jackson 7
Etowah 40, St. Clair County 14
Fairfield 21, Sidney Lanier 0
Fairview 34, Vinemont 27
Faith Academy 29, Madison Prep 22
Greenville 34, Hillcrest-Evergreen 7
Gulf Shores 25, Williamson 3
Hayden 53, Curry 14
Jackson 53, Wilcox Central 0
J.O. Johnson 49, Butler 14
Madison County 13, Scottsbor 6
Mortimer Jordan 34, Fayette County 6
Parker 13, Central-Tuscaloosa 0
Pleasant Grove 21, Helena 7
Randolph 48, St. John Paul II 14
Selma 38, Ellwood Christian 12
St. Paul's Episcopal 35, UMS-Wright 7
Sylacauga 52, B.B. Comer 24
Tallassee 20, Elmore County 14
Vigor 28, Mary Montgomery 14
West Point 52, Priceville 21
Class 6A
Arab 35, Moody 14
Baldwin County 35, Robertsdale 27
Bookwood 44, Holt 8
Carver-Montgomery 22, Jeff Davis 19
Clay-Chalkville 59, Hewitt-Trussville 28
Cullman 28, Russellville 0
Daphne 13, LeFlore 12
Decatur 17, Oxford 14
Florence 50, Huntsville 20
Gardendale 55, Pelham 38
Hartselle 28, Hazel Green 27
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 39, Demopolis 29
Homewood 24, Tuscaloosa County 12
Huffman 26, Mountain Brook 24
Jackson-Olin38, Carver-Birmingham 29
John Carroll Catholic 6, Springville 3
McAdory 15, Center Point 2
Minor 27, Pinson Valley 9
Muscle Shoals 40, Buckhorn 14
Northridge 28, Walker 21
Northview 41, Charles Henderson 34
Park Crossing 54, Jemison 0
Saraland 50, Blount 9
Spanish Fort 35, Citronelle 0
Class 7A
Baker 49, Davidson 35
Bob Jones 62, Austin 45
Chelsea 34, Thompson 20
Fairhope 49, Theodore 20
Florence 50, Huntsville 20
Hoover 35, Blackman 20
James Clemens 46, Hamilton 6
Lee-Montgomery 26, Wetumpka 7
McGill-Toolen 35, Foley 31
Murphy 56, Alma Bryant 7
Oak Mountain 13, Pell City 0
Prattville 42, Valley 0
Spain Park 30, Bessemer City 7
Sparkman 30, Brewer 17