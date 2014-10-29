Drug agents bust rolling meth lab at Northport shopping center - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Drug agents bust rolling meth lab at Northport shopping center

Source: Tuscaloosa County Jail Source: Tuscaloosa County Jail
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Three people are arrested after authorities say they were caught in a rolling meth lab in west Alabama.

The arrests happened in the Lowe's parking lot in Northport.

Drug agents found 200 grams of meth oil and numerous ingredients used to make meth.

Eric Koon, Carla Sue Sellers and Leann Seller McKinney face charges of meth trafficking and manufacturing a controlled substance.

