Crispy buffalo mini fried chicken and hot spinach-artichoke dip

Crispy Buffalo Mini Fried Chicken
Blue Cheese-Ranch Dipping Sauce
Crispy Buffalo Fried Chicken
Makes about 8 to 10 servings
Prep: 25 minutes Cook: 32 minutes Chill: 4 hours
Expect a mildly, hot flavor with vinegar undertones. Soaking the chicken in milk and hot sauce before frying lends a spicy, tender kick to the chicken and retains a delightful crunch.
1 (12-ounce) bottle hot sauce
1 cup whole milk
2 large eggs
3 1/2 pounds chicken drumettes
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 teaspoons onion powder
1 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon table salt
Vegetable oil
Blue Cheese-Ranch Dipping Sauce
Celery and carrot sticks
Garnish: Lemon wedges, kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Whisk together hot sauce, milk and eggs in a large bowl. Add the chicken drumettes. Cover and refrigerate 4 to 24 hours.
Remove chicken from hot sauce mixture, discarding hot sauce mixture. Stir together flour and next 4 ingredients in a medium bowl. Dredge chicken in flour mixture, shaking off excess.
Pour oil to a depth of 1 1/2-inches in an enamel coated cast iron Dutch oven; heat to 350°. Fry chicken in 4 batches 7 to 8 minutes or until chicken reaches 165° F when tested using a thermometer. Drain on a wire rack over paper towels. Serve with Blue Cheese-Ranch Dipping Sauce, celery and carrot sticks. Garnish, if desired.
Tailgating On The Go Tip
Cold fried chicken can be a wonderful tailgating addition if you want to tackle a little prep ahead of time. Fry up to a day ahead of time, cool 30 minutes, place in a zip-top plastic container & refrigerate. Before heading out the door to your tent location, simply grab the chicken & transport in your cooler. Place on a pretty platter when you arrive.
Rebecca Gordon Buttermilk Lipstick
Blue Cheese-Ranch Dipping Sauce
Makes about 2 1/4 cups
Prep: 5 minutes Chill 1 hour
2/3 cup mayonnaise
3/4 cup whole milk
1 (1-ounce) package Ranch dressing mix
2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
1/3 cup blue cheese crumbles
Whisk together the first 4 ingredients in a medium bowl until combined. Stir in blue cheese. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour.
Rebecca Gordon Buttermilk Lipstick
Hot Spinach-Artichoke Dip
makes 10 servings
Tailgating At Home Tip
Prepare up to a day ahead & refrigerate.
Bake an additional 10 minutes or until the center is hot & the edges are bubbly.
1 cup light sour cream
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
4 green onions, sliced
3 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
1 garlic clove, pressed
1 1/4 cups shredded pepper jack cheese, divided
1 (9-oz.) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and well drained
1 (14-oz.) can medium artichoke hearts, chopped
freshly ground pepper to taste
corn chips
one
preheat the oven to 350 degrees
stir together the first 6 ingredients plus 1 cup of the pepper jack cheese
fold in the spinach & the artichokes
spoon into a lightly greased 1-quart casserole dish
sprinkle the top w/ 1/4 cup pepper jack cheese
two
bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until center is hot & edges are bubbly
sprinkle w/ freshly ground black pepper
serve w/ corn chips
Tailgating At Home Tip
Portion into several smaller ovenproof dishes or ramekins.
Bake a few at a time to keep food fresh throughout the game.
Rebecca Gordon Buttermilk Lipstick
Co-Cola Sheet Cake
With Old Fashioned Buttermilk Chocolate Frosting
makes 15 servings
the cake
1 cup butter, softened
1 3/4 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 Tbsp vanilla extract
2 cups ap flour, sifted
6 Tbsp cocoa powder, sifted
1 tsp baking soda
1/4 tsp table salt
1 {7.5} can co-cola
1/2 cup whole buttermilk
one
preheat the oven to 350 degrees
beat the butter & the sugar w/ an electric stand mixer on medium speed until light & airy
{about 5 minutes}
add the eggs & the vanilla & mix on low-ish speed until well blended
stop the mixer on occasion & scrape down the sides of the bowl w/ a rubber spatula
two
whisk together the flour, cocoa, soda & salt in a small bowl
add to the butter mixture alternately w/ the co-cola
blend in the buttermilk on low speed & mix just until combined
it's crucial not to over mix the cake batter to ensure a tender crumb
three
spread the batter into a greased & floured 13 x 9-inch baking pan
drop the pan about an inch from the surface onto the counter top
3 times to settle any air bubbles
this will help the cake rise evenly as it bakes
bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes
or until the cake tests clean w/ a wooden toothpick
the cake sides will pull away from the pan when gently pried w/ your fingertips
cool completely before frosting
{about 45 minutes}
the frosting
1/3 cup butter, cut into pieces
1/3 to 1/2 cup whole buttermilk
1/3 cup cocoa powder, sifted
1 Tbsp vanilla extract
1 {16-oz} package powdered sugar
one
combine the butter, buttermilk & the cocoa in a 3 qt saucepan
cook, stirring constantly, over medium-low heat until the butter melts
cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute to tighten up the mixture ever so slightly
don't be timid
pull out a small whisk to smooth any lumps if 'n you need to
two
remove the chocolate mixture from the heat
add the vanilla & the powdered sugar
beat w/ an electric hand mixer until thickened smooth
now, don't lolly-gag
pour the frosting over the cake & spread to the edges w/ a little baby off-set spatula
allow the frosting to set up a touch & dig in
Tailgating On The Go Tip
Sheet cakes travel well & are effortless dessert options for football fanatics with a serious sweet tooth. Bake & ice as directed in a disposable foil pan. Pack a knife & pretty paper goods in team colors for an easy presentation once you arrive to your tent.
Rebecca Gordon Buttermilk Lipstick
