Game of the Week: Hoover defeats Hewitt, 38-24, at new Trussville stadium

The Hoover Bucs get a pair of touchdown runs from both Bradrick Shaw and Marcus Webb to pull away from Hewitt-Trussville in the fourth quarter. The final score was 38-24.

The win spoils the opening night of the $15 million Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. In the loss, Huskies quarterback Zach Thomas rushed for three scores as Hewitt fell to 5-4 on the season.

Despite losing, the Huskies earned a playoff spot as the number four team from the region.

The Bucs have now won seven in a row after opening the season 0-2. Hoover head coach Josh Niblett said he liked the way his team responded in the second half.

Hewitt head coach Josh Floyd says he was proud of his teams effort.

Next week the Huskies take on rival Clay-Chalkville while Hoover closes out the regular season with an out of state opponent.

