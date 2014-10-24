Game of the Week: Spain Park shuts out Mountain Brook, 19-0

It was a 7A Region 3 match up Friday night as Spain Park traveled to Mountain Brook.

The Mountain Brook Spartans were 4-6 all-time against the Jaguars and both teams came hungry for a win.

Spain Park managed to put the first points on the board when Mason Duke threw a pass to Owen Carr for a score. Duke's pass was the only score in the first quarter putting the Jaguars ahead 7-0.

A few plays later, Jaguars quarterback, Duke, scrambled in the pocket until Mountain Brook's Rix Curtis sacked him for a 8-yard loss. But a few plays later Duke recovered when he faked a handoff then threw a 30-yard pass to Wade Streeter, who had an impressive jumping catch.

"That was just God giving me wings," Street said after the game.

The Spartans defense managed to hold Spain Park to just a field goal. Tyler Sumpter's kick put the Jaguars up 10-0. With only a few seconds left in the first half, Sumpter kicked another field goal making the score 13-0.

Third quarter began with another Jaguars touchdown when Duke threw a pass to Bridge Suber, who ran it in 40-yards for a score.

In the fourth quarter the Spartans looked about ready to score on the Jaguars' 19-yard line when the ball was fumbled and recovered by Spain Park's Hayden Fike. With 3-minutes left in the game, Spain Park snapped the ball a little high and Mountain Brook's Rix Curtis recovered the ball for the Spartans.

Spain Park wins the game 19-0.

"I'm so proud," Streeter said. "It didn't start tonight, it started Sunday when we came in and we realized we had another opportunity to get back in and go to the playoffs and that's what we want to do."

Head Coach, Shawn Raney, also spoke on the win.

"In this region, its going to be two or three plays each game and we were able to make those plays. I thought tonight was the most complete game we had all year and I'm proud of them," Raney said.

