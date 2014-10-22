Tuscaloosa police officer arrested for violating restraining order





Jimmy Darrell Smith has been booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail. The bond for this violation is $3,000 but his $65,000 bond from the August domestic violence charge has been revoked.





Investigators say Smith violated the restraining order on October 11 when he was involved in an incident with the victim from his August arrest. No other details are available about that incident.







Smith was arrested in August for two counts of first degree sodomy and one count of domestic violence - strangulation. The victim told police that Smith had assaulted her several times.





According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, Smith has been on administrative leave since his August arrest.





Copyright 2014 WBRC . All rights reserved.

The Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit has arrested a Tuscaloosa officer for violating a family violence protection order filed against him in August 2014.