Former Tuscaloosa postal worker pleads guilty to stealing painkillers from mail

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Federal authorities say a former postal worker has pleaded guilty to stealing prescription painkillers from mail as well as breaking into the Skyland Post Office.

Nicholas Steven Davis, 42, of Tuscaloosa admitted to stealing a mail package containing nearly 200 hydrocodone tablets in July 2012. He also admitted to breaking into the Skyland Post Office in order to commit theft.

The maximum penalty for the charges is five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. 

No sentencing date has been set.

