Former Tuscaloosa postal worker pleads guilty to stealing painkillers from mail

The No. 8 Auburn softball team laced 16 hits to key an 8-2 victory against Cal Sunday afternoon at Jane B. Moore Field.

Blake Logan homered and Casey Mize pitched six strong innings of relief to lift Auburn over Mississippi 5-4 on Tuesday night in the Southeastern Conference tournament.

Auburn's Austin Golson was named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List, award organizers announced Monday.

The Auburn baseball team was eliminated from the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament, falling to Arkansas 11-0 in seven innings at the Hoover Met Thursday. The Razorbacks improved to 40-16 while the Tigers fell to 35-24.

Auburn’s season came to an end Saturday afternoon in disappointing fashion as the Tigers' lack of execution cost them their third straight trip to the Women’s College World Series.

Auburn’s season ends at the hands of Oklahoma

Nicholas Steven Davis, 42, of Tuscaloosa admitted to stealing a mail package containing nearly 200 hydrocodone tablets in July 2012. He also admitted to breaking into the Skyland Post Office in order to commit theft.





The maximum penalty for the charges is five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.





No sentencing date has been set.





Federal authorities say a former postal worker has pleaded guilty to stealing prescription painkillers from mail as well as breaking into the Skyland Post Office.