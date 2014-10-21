Political analyst says Mike Hubbard's indictments won't likely affect Nov. 4 election

Many are waiting to see how Mike Hubbard's indictment for felony ethics violations will affect his re-election campaign.

Mike Hubbard is one of the most powerful men in Alabama politics. He has influence over what legislation makes through the state house.

On Monday, Hubbard was indicted on 23 felony ethics charges. The speaker of the Alabama house is accused of soliciting lobbyists and companies for money or contracts for himself or his business interest.

On Tuesday, FOX6 News spoke with University of Alabama political professor Dr. Stephen Borrelli. He doesn't believe this arrest or indictment will play a role in the upcoming election.

Borelli said Mike Hubbard is very popular in his home district, which covers Auburn. But Borrelli believes this all may play a role with fellow Republicans in the legislature when it comes to Hubbard's speaker role.

"It's one thing to say you support him and even to defend him but its another thing to have somebody who might be seen as a political liability you know as the most visible, besides the governor, the most visible representative of the party...so you're going to see some jockeying among his fellow Republicans,” Borelli said.

It seems that jockeying is already happening. Monday, State Representative Jim Carns of Birmingham says he's sorry to hear of Hubbard's indictment but that he may run for Hubbard's job as Alabama Speaker of the House.

