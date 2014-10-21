Nearly 600 walk for breast cancer awareness at Cottondale Elementary

Jay Dockery walked in honor of his aunt and grandmother. Source: WBRC video

One small step is a huge show of support for women affected by breast cancer by folks at Cottondale Elementary School.

"I just told them that my aunt passed on and there's other people that have cancer and you can help them by donating," Jay Dockery, the Student Council President, said.

Dockery walked with the names of his aunt and his grandmother pinned to his shirt. His grandmother survived cancer and he hopes this walk helps others.

"It's just to help others. I'm proud that we're doing this 'cause my aunt passed from breast cancer so I hope we can raise a lot of money," Dockery said.

Nearly 600 people participated and each person walking donated $1 towards cancer research.

Kenyatta Johnson, a 4th grade teacher and student council adviser, organized the walk a great to show them they can help fight the disease.

"And the chances are that one of the girls out of each one of these classes could be affected by breaste cancer. And so we want them to understand that we want to keep fighting for a cure," Johnson said.

Crossing that finish line can't come soon enough.

