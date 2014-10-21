Gadsden approves $6M in incentives for Koch Foods to expand

Gadsden's city council has approved tax incentives for new jobs in the city.

Today the council granted a request by Koch Foods for some $6 million in incentives.

That's how much the company needs to expand its chicken processing plant on College Parkway in East Gadsden.

Company officials say the expansion will bring in some 80 jobs to the area, with a payroll of just over $2 million a year.

The company makes chicken at a plant it bought from Tyson Foods in 2007.

We're huge in the food service, a lot of restaurants. You're buying a lot of Koch product at your restaurants, you just don't know it because it's not, it's not a labeled brand," Koch Foods plant manager Terry Stephens said.

A $500,000 of that amount will go toward building construction, the rest toward equipment.

Company officials say those 80 jobs will be filled all at once, possibly as early as January, if construction is finished on time.

