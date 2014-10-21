Police: Driver who crashed into Sam's Club had medical issues

A Honda Civic is pulled from inside the Tuscaloosa Sam's Club where it crashed on Friday. Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC

A shopper took this photo of the car inside Sam's Club, between the meat and paper product section. Source: Viewer to WBRC

Police say the 74-year-old driver who crashed into a Sam's Club in Tuscaloosa on October 3 was experiencing medical problems at the time of the crash.

The driver and two customers were injured. None of the injuries were life-threatening according to police.

There is no word on what kind of medical issues the driver experienced.

