Update: List of vehicles affected by defective air bag recall





Officials say that inflator mechanisms in the air bags could rupture, possibly sending metal fragments to fly out when the air bag is deployed.





According to the Associated Press, at least four people have died from the issue and several others have been injured.









The NHTSA says several Toyota, Honda, Mazda, BMW, Nissan and General Motors vehicles are affected. Their full list is below. If you are unsure whether your vehicle is impacted, visit http://www.safercar.gov/Vehicle+Owners/VIN-lookup-msg to search for your vehicle by VIN for any related recalls.

BMW: 627,615 total number of potentially affected vehicles 2000 – 2005 3 Series Sedan 2000 – 2006 3 Series Coupe 2000 – 2005 3 Series Sports Wagon 2000 – 2006 3 Series Convertible 2001 – 2006 M3 Coupe 2001 – 2006 M3 Convertible Chrysler: 371,309 total number of potentially affected vehicles 2003 – 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 2005 – 2008 Dodge Ram 2500 2006 – 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 2006 – 2008 Dodge Ram 4500 2008 – Dodge Ram 5500 2005 – 2008 Dodge Durango 2005 – 2008 Dodge Dakota 2005 – 2008 Chrysler 300 2007 – 2008 Chrysler Aspen Ford: 58,669 total number of potentially affected vehicles 2004 – Ranger 2005 – 2006 GT 2005 – 2007 Mustang General Motors: undetermined total number of potentially affected vehicles 2003 – 2005 Pontiac Vibe 2005 – Saab 9-2X Honda: 5,051,364 total number of potentially affected vehicles 2001 – 2007 Honda Accord 2001 – 2002 Honda Accord 2001 – 2005 Honda Civic 2002 – 2006 Honda CR-V 2003 – 2011 Honda Element 2002 – 2004 Honda Odyssey 2003 – 2007 Honda Pilot 2006 – Honda Ridgeline 2003 – 2006 Acura MDX 2002 – 2003 Acura TL/CL 2005 – Acura RL Mazda: 64,872 total number of potentially affected vehicles 2003 – 2007 Mazda6 2006 – 2007 MazdaSpeed6 2004 – 2008 Mazda RX-8 2004 – 2005 MPV 2004 – B-Series Truck Mitsubishi: 11,985 total number of potentially affected vehicles 2004 – 2005 Lancer 2006 – 2007 Raider Nissan: 694,626 total number of potentially affected vehicles 2001 – 2003 Nissan Maxima 2001 – 2004 Nissan Pathfinder 2002 – 2004 Nissan Sentra 2001 – 2004 Infiniti I30/I35 2002 – 2003 Infiniti QX4 2003 – 2005 Infiniti FX35/FX45 Subaru: 17,516 total number of potentially affected vehicles 2003 – 2005 Baja 2003 – 2005 Legacy 2003 – 2005 Outback 2004 – 2005 Impreza Toyota: 877,000 total number of potentially affected vehicles 2002 – 2005 Lexus SC 2002 – 2005 Toyota Corolla 2003 – 2005 Toyota Corolla Matrix 2002 – 2005 Toyota Sequoia 2003 – 2005 Toyota Tundra

The air bags are made by Takata Corp., a Tokyo-based company that supplies air bags and other auto parts.